NFL odds: Why the Dallas Cowboys are your best futures bet, and more

By Geoff Schwartz

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

It's been a quiet few weeks post-Super Bowl, but the NFL is starting to dominate offseason headlines again thanks to the Combine starting up.

As usual, every general manager in Indianapolis will talk about how close their team is and how they will compete for either a division championship or the Lombardi Trophy. We will hear the usual comments like how the team just needs a few more pieces or better play from the current roster. It's never that easy, but with that in mind, let's discuss a few early wagers I like.

Here are my favorite early futures to get some money down on, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Baltimore Ravens +210 to win AFC North at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $31 total)



This wager is a no-brainer for me. Everyone is high on the Cincinnati Bengals after their magical run to the Super Bowl, so there will be a run to the window to wager on them to repeat as AFC North champions. Well, not so fast.

Cincinnati faced an easy schedule, including some of the easiest pass defenses in the NFL. That will change in 2022 with a first-place schedule and crossover matchups that are tougher for the Bengals.

As for Baltimore, the team's season was derailed because of injuries all over its roster. Multiple starters were injured in practice, plus quarterback Lamar Jackson got banged up later in the season. Remember, the Ravens started the season 6-2 before their depth issue began to show. The Ravens will not have the same injury bug in 2022.

Jackson looked improved as a thrower, and I expect that to continue this season. On defense, a scheme change with a new coordinator should inject some life into that unit as they struggled in man coverage.

The Ravens at plus money is a good value bet before free agency hits and rosters are improved.

Dallas Cowboys +600 to win NFC at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $70 total)



The definition of insanity includes "extreme foolishness or irrationality." This is how I feel about continuing to put any money on the Cowboys, but they are hard to quit because of their roster.

Although it was announced Dak Prescott had offseason shoulder surgery to his non-throwing shoulder, the signal-caller should be healthier this season. Last season he was rehabbing from his broken ankle when he injured a muscle around his shoulder that sidelined him for most of training camp. Then he came back and improved each week before hurting his calf. After his calf injury, he did not play as well. In my mind, there's no doubt that calf injury changed his season. I would expect a much improved season from Dak.

Offensively, Dallas has a viable offensive line, excellent receiving options and good running backs. The Cowboys' defense was also much improved last season, and with DC Dan Quinn staying in that role, that unit will be good next season.

Lastly, the Cowboys play in the NFC East, a division they should win. Of course, there's concern about coach Mike McCarthy, but Sean McVay just won the Super Bowl despite his offensive game plans.

The Cowboys can do it. This is the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars +1700 to win AFC South at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $180 total)



If you're looking for the 2022 version of the 2021 Bengals, it's the Jaguars.

The Jaguars stumbled through an awkward 2021 season with the midseason firing of first-year head coach Urban Meyer. But they cut ties and now are headed in a different direction by hiring coach Doug Pederson, a proven winner.

Pederson is well-liked and won the 2017 Super Bowl title as the Eagles head coach. He also got the most out of Carson Wentz and Nick Foles in Philly, and I expect him to help Trevor Lawrence similarly. Look for the coach to help Lawrence become the quarterback the Jaguars expected when he was drafted first overall.

The overall roster does need some work, especially on the defensive side of the ball when it comes to stopping the pass. The Jags would need immediate upgrades in the draft and free agency on that side of the ball. But, I feel comfortable with this wager and not because the Jaguars are good but because the rest of the division is weak.

The Houston Texans are stuck in the mud with a new coach and an ever-changing quarterback situation. The Indianapolis Colts appear to have sworn off Wentz and need to address left tackle and pass rush, again. And the Tennessee Titans, while winning the division last season AND having the first overall seed in the AFC, can't be trusted with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Again, this is an extreme long shot but if you're looking to wager on one of these lottery ticket types of wagers, this is the one.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

