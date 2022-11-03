National Football League
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Packers-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Packers-Lions

44 mins ago

The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions in a Week 9 NFL matchup between two teams looking to get back on track. 

The Packers are coming off a four-game losing streak but are traveling to Detroit in an attempt to hand the Lions another loss. 

Detroit has lost six-straight games but has a chance to get back right against the Packers, who are reeling as well.

Who will snap their losing streak?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Packers-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Aaron Rodgers says Packers have to 'go with the guys we've got'

Aaron Rodgers says Packers have to 'go with the guys we've got'
Fans call for GM Brian Gutekunst's job for the Packers' struggles.

Packers at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Packers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Detroit Lions
DET

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Detroit’s defense is in trouble here.

The Lions have the NFL’s third-worst defense against the run (155 yards per game), and as the Packers proved Sunday night, they’re committing more and more resources to running the rock. Green Bay pounded it 31 times for 208 yards against Buffalo, and I expect that song to remain the same.

I truly believe that Aaron Rodgers is about to turn the Packers’ season around, and it’ll start with an offensive explosion indoors at Ford Field. Assuming Aaron Jones carries the mail and brings those linebackers up, Rodgers will have plenty of opportunities to make throws down the field.

Detroit’s running game is no joke, either. They’ll be able to move the ball with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and I expect a 28-24 type game.

PICK: Over 49.5 points scored by both teams at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!


                                                                                                        

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Insider report: How the public is betting Tennesee-Georgia, Packers-Lions
National Football League

Insider report: How the public is betting Tennesee-Georgia, Packers-Lions

1 hour ago
Ray Guy, Raiders Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72
National Football League

Ray Guy, Raiders Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72

2 hours ago
Nyheim Hines latest candidate in Bills’ long search for RB playmakers
Buffalo Bills

Nyheim Hines latest candidate in Bills’ long search for RB playmakers

2 hours ago
Texans' myriad of issues means drafting QB with top pick shouldn't be a lock
National Football League

Texans' myriad of issues means drafting QB with top pick shouldn't be a lock

2 hours ago
Seahawks unleash LB Uchenna Nwosu to spark defensive resurgence
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks unleash LB Uchenna Nwosu to spark defensive resurgence

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes