National Football League
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Broncos-Jaguars, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Broncos-Jaguars, pick

40 mins ago

The Denver Broncos (2-5) are heading to England to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) in a Week 8 matchup. 

Both teams are coming off a Week 7 loss. The Broncos fell to the New York Jets, 16-9, while the Jaguars were defeated by the New York Giants, 23-17.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Broncos and Jaguars — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 8 lines, odds

Broncos at Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, ESPN+)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Broncos +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
ESPN+
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I will not advise wagering big on this exact advice, but here it goes. I’m going to fade Russell "mister unlimited high knees on the airplane" Wilson until further notice. I get it, he’s a workout warrior who prepares harder than anyone else. However, I’d like to see some of that translate to the field, and I’m sure Broncos fans would love that as well. 

So far, it hasn’t. Denver's offense ranks 29th in DVOA, and it appears to be getting worse. The Broncos have scored over 16 points just once this season, and the Jaguars defense should be able to make it difficult to score again on Sunday, regardless of Wilson's status.  

The Broncos have two wins and have played in close games because their defense is legit. They are the third-ranked defense, according to Football Outsiders. The defense excels all over the field with elite corners and excellent pass rushers. 

While the Jaguars have good offensive efficiency numbers, they have seemed very disjointed lately. Their dysfunction happens more often in the red zone, where they are ranked 24th in efficiency. They do not finish enough drives with touchdowns, and I do expect that to continue against the Denver defense.  

That said, the Jaguars are under a field goal favorite in this game. Any combination of low scores can win. Jaguars 12-9, 15-10, 17-13, etc., because they will not need many points to cover in this game. 

I’ll take the Jaguars.  

PICK: Jaguars (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points 

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Russell Wilson takes fitness to new heights on London flight
Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson takes fitness to new heights on London flight

12 mins ago
Ravens-Buccaneers: Can Tom Brady avoid historic landmark?
National Football League

Ravens-Buccaneers: Can Tom Brady avoid historic landmark?

1 hour ago
Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they?
National Football League

Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they?

1 hour ago
Giants give up on Kadarius Toney, still need game-changing receiver
National Football League

Giants give up on Kadarius Toney, still need game-changing receiver

1 hour ago
Reports: Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs
National Football League

Reports: Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes