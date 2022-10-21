National Football League NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Texans-Raiders, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Texans take a trip to Nevada for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Both of these teams have one win on the season and are coming off a bye week. The Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, with three games hitting the Under. The Raiders are 2-3 ATS with four games hitting the Over.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Texans and Raiders — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Texans at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Texans +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I'm riding with the Texans and the points in this matchup.

It's always best to take the underdog when two teams that are close in talent are playing each other. Both the Texans and Raiders are coming off a bye. Both of these teams have one win. The Raiders rank 24th in DVOA, while the Texans rank 28th. The Raiders have more playmakers on paper, with Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby leading the way. However, don't sleep on some of the young talent playing well for the Texans, like running back Dameon Pierce and rookie defensive backs Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans have covered four of their five games, while the Raiders have only covered two games.

I'll take the Texans getting a full touchdown here.

PICK: Texans (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

