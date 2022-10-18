National Football League NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Packers-Commanders, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers head to the DMV to square off against the Washington Commanders.

The Packers are coming off a tough 27-10 loss to the surging New York Jets, while the Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears, 12-7, in their Week 6 matchup on Thursday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Commanders — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Aaron Rodgers, Packers embarrassed at home vs. Jets in Week 6 Colin Cowherd breaks down what this shows about Rodgers and Matt LaFleur's coaching style/future in Green Bay.

RELATED: Week 7 lines, odds

Packers at Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Packers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Commanders +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Green Bay is going to roll somebody eventually, right?

I’ve picked against the Packers in two of their last three games, and it’s been awesome to watch them struggle against Bailey Zappe and Zach Wilson. But come on, they’re due to unleash fury on somebody.

Enter the Commanders and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Talk about a franchise with no hope. Washington doesn’t really do anything well, and its rush defense is one of the worst in the league, giving up 132 yards a game.

Expect the Cheeseheads to run the ball with success all day long, setting up plenty of opportunities down the field for Aaron Rodgers.

PICK: Packers (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more