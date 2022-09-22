National Football League NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Lions-Vikings 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Lions hope to continue a reversal of fortune when they play at their longtime NFC North Division rival the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Lions won the previous meeting in December to snap an eight-game win streak by the Vikings in the series. Minnesota leads the all-time series 79-40-2 dating back to 1961.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Lions-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

Jared Goff throws for four touchdowns and over 250-yards in Lions 36-27 victory Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff throws for four touchdowns and over 250-yards in the Lions 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Lions @ Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -5.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Lions +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Lions are 6-8 against the spread (ATS) and 4-10 straight up (SU) against the Vikings since 2015, with the under in the over/under (O/U) hitting in eight of those games.

The Lions are 12-12 ATS and 5-19 SU against NFC North opponents since 2018, with the O/U being 12-12.

The Lions are 4-8 ATS and 2-10 SU against NFC North opponents on the road since 2018, with the under hitting seven times.

The Vikings are 13-12 ATS and 14-10-1 SU against NFC North opponents since 2018.

The Vikings have hit the over in the O/U 13 times in 25 games against NFC North opponents since 2018.

The Vikings are 8-5 ATS and 8-5 SU at home against NFC North opponents since 2018, with the under hitting seven times.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This total is so high, but I must hammer the over in this contest. The Lions are averaging over 30 points per game, but they allow over 30 points per game on defense. They are basically a Big 12 team.

Just how bad is their defense? Since 2019 they have led the league in points allowed, passing yards allowed and highest opponent passer rating allowed.

There are two Kirk Cousins: The quarterback that plays at 1 p.m. ET and the quarterback who plays on Monday Night football. The quarterback who plays at 1 p.m. ET completes more passes, throws for more yards per attempt and has way fewer interceptions.

This is the Cousins I expect Sunday against the Lions. This is a get-right game for Cousins after the tough one on Monday night.

But back to the Lions offense. They have an extremely powerful and dynamic rushing attack that leads the NFL in explosive offensive plays through the season’s first two weeks.

On the other hand, the Vikings defense is reeling after being gashed by the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and I’m sure the Lions are drawing up a plan to exploit those tired Minnesota defenders' legs.

I’ll take the over in this game with two offenses that can move the ball against two defenses that are struggling.

PICK: Over 53 points scored by both team combined

