NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Jaguars-Chargers

3 hours ago

The AFC South and AFC West meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to Cali to face the Los Angles Chargers 4:05 p.m ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 

Jacksonville enters this game flying high after a 24-0 whupping of the Indianapolis Colts. Thus far the Doug Pederson/Trevor Lawrence combination has paid more dividends than Urban Meyer and Lawrence did. Given the time to find receivers and open the running game, Lawrence has been solid and is finally reminding everyone why he was nicknamed "Football Jesus."

The Chargers are coming off a tough loss after a valiant effort against the Kansas City Chiefs, albeit without Keenan Allen. Still sitting on the sixth-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl (+1500 at FOX Bet), the Chargers are expected to put a solid run together for a high playoff seed. A win here could be the beginning of a four or five game win streak to put them firmly near the top of the standings. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Jaguars-Chargers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jaguars @ Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -7.0 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jaguars cover unless if the Chargers win by 7, then it's a push)
Moneyline: Favorite -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Underdog +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

In an appearance on the Richard Sherman Podcast, the former Seahawks cornerback and guest, linebacker K.J. Wright, discussed the time they shared with Russell Wilson as players for the Seattle Seahawks.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Jaguars are playing excellent football right now even though they are 1-1 after two weeks. Football Outsiders DVOA metric has Jacksonville as the second most efficient team in the NFL heading into Week 3.  

Head coach Doug Pederson has second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence playing at the level people expected of him. He is completing nine percent more passes this season, has more passing yards per attempt and has cut down on risky plays.  

The Jaguars offensive line and rushing attack is much improved, and they will need those tackles to play well again this weekend against a Chargers pass rush that can ruin an offensive game plan.  

On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars defense has been outstanding so far this season. They rank 5th in opponent passer rating, have forced at least three turnovers in both games and have individual players reaching their potential — including pass rusher Josh Allen with two sacks and rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd with 17 tackles so far.  

The Chargers might be without Keenan Allen again this weekend, but more importantly, quarterback Justin Herbert is injured. He is listed as day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage, and while he can play through the pain, it gets tougher once he is hit on Sunday.  

How effective can he be through the game? Hard to know.  

The Chargers can attempt to lean on their run game for offense, but that has not been good this season so far. They rank 31st in the NFL with 2.7 yards per attempt.  

I will gladly take a confident Jaguars team to cover the seven points against a Chargers team that always leaves me wanting for more.  

Pick: Jaguars (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright) 

