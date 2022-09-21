National Football League
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Eagles-Commanders, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Eagles-Commanders, pick

1 hour ago

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Philadelphia and Washington are coming off differing Week 2 outcomes. Philadelphia improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington fell to 1-1, losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-27.

Who will come out on top in this NFC East duel? 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Eagles-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Top plays from Week 2 of the NFL season

Eagles @ Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Commanders +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread (ATS) and 2-0 straight up (SU) this season (covered and won as favorites against the Vikings last week). They've split the over/under (O/U) 1-1. Washington is 1-1 ATS and 1-1 SU this season. The over has hit in both of the Commanders' games.

The Eagles are 6-7-1 ATS and 8-6 SU against the Commanders since 2015, with the over hitting in eight of those games. The Commanders are 9-14-1 ATS and 8-16 SU against NFC East opponents since 2018, with the over hitting in 12 of those games with one push.

Pick by gambling analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Eagles are the hottest commodity in the NFC right now and that means you’re paying a little extra tax to place a wager on them.

Philly was a very small favorite to win its division before the season and now it’s all the way out to -200 after beating Detroit and Minnesota. I do think the Eagles are the best team in the East, but the betting public always wants to push the envelope a little too far in the early going.

Tuesday’s hot takes on sports radio and television were full of conversations about how the Eagles might be the best team in the entire conference. And most American sportsbooks slashed Jalen Hurts’ odds to win NFL MVP (+800 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $90 total).

Overreaction city.

Eventually the Eagles will face a little adversity because that’s the way it works. Going into Washington as a near-touchdown favorite will be no easy task.

PICK: Commanders (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
National Football League

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

20 mins ago
Eagles believe they have the talent for a 'dominant' defense
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles believe they have the talent for a 'dominant' defense

37 mins ago
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Ravens-Patriots

45 mins ago
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Bengals-Jets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Bengals-Jets

53 mins ago
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes