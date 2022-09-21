National Football League NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Cowboys-Giants, pick 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An early season NFC East battle is on the slate for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys are visiting the Big Apple to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Da' Boys are riding high after a resilient win against the Cincinnati Bengals led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush and the defense. Rush was 19-for-31 passing for 235 yards with a touchdown, but it was his steady hand down the stretch that provided confidence for fans. Meanwhile, the defense came up with big plays time and again while sacking Joe Burrow six times.

The Giants come into this game undefeated after a gutsy 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. After two strong wins, the Giants are looking to shed the loser label that has been hanging over their heads for the past few years. A win against the Cowboys would put the Giants in first place in the division and the league on notice that the marquee team in New York has something special brewing.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Cowboys-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Cowboys @ Giants (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Giants -1.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Giants -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Cowboys +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Cowboys are 8-5-1 against the spread (ATS) and 10-4 straight up (SU) against the Giants since 2015, with the over/under (O/U) at 7-7.

The Cowboys are 17-7 ATS and 18-6 SU against NFC East opponents since 2018, with the over hitting 15 times.

The Cowboys are 5-2 ATS and SU in Monday night games since 2015, with the over hitting four times.

The Giants are 7-6 ATS and 3-10 SU in Monday night games since 2015, with the under hitting nine times.

The Giants are 12-12 ATS and 8-16 SU against NFC East opponents since 2018, with the under hitting12 times.

The Giants are 4-8 ATS and 5-7 SU at home against NFC East opponents since 2018, with the under hitting eight times.

Pick by Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The betting market just keeps going against my Giants.

New York opened as a 3-point home favorite in this spot, and respected play has knocked the point spread down to -1 almost everywhere (currently -1.5).

That’s pretty wild, considering nobody wanted to bet the Cowboys against the Buccaneers and Bengals, but after one upset with Cooper Rush under center, the Dallas money has re-entered the chat. Hmmm.

I understand most people aren’t excited to lay points with Daniel Jones and that roller coaster New York offense, but Wink Martindale is pushing all the right buttons with the defense.

And give me Brian Daboll over Mike McCarthy eight days a week.

PICK: Giants (-1 at time of pick at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1 point

