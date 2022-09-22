National Football League NFL odds Week 3: How to bet 49ers-Broncos 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers travel to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field.

The 49ers enter this game with a new but familiar face at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, given the injury to Trey Lance. Now that the quarterback controversy is over, the 49ers can focus on returning to the NFC championship game again this season.

The Broncos are 1-1 after a low-scoring affair with the Houston Texans last week. Thus far, Russell Wilson has had trouble adjusting to the Denver schemes, and the offense has been stagnant. Wilson works best out of running sets and lots of play action, which is not what Denver has focused on so far. If the Broncos attempt 64-yard field goals rather than put the ball in Russ's hands or design an offense not geared to his strengths, then why give him such a huge contract?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the 49ers-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and insights from an expert (odds via FOX Bet):

49ers @ Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -1.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.00 total); Broncos +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insight by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson:

One of the biggest line moves of the week so far is in the Sunday night clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos . Denver opened a consensus 2.5-point favorite, but the line jumped the fence by Monday, and San Fran is now -1.5.

And that's with the Niners losing starting QB Trey Lance for the season after he suffered a broken ankle last weekend. The aforementioned sharp bettor certainly likes the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center.



"I took San Francisco +2.5 when it opened," he said. "Prior to the season, I mentioned what Russell Wilson is for Denver – a below-average QB. Denver is banged up, as well. And the 49ers are better off with Jimmy G at QB."

WynnBet's Manica noted the early Niners love this week, too.

"The Broncos have not passed the eye test in their two games, against what most consider to be two of the weaker teams in the NFL," Manica said, alluding to a loss at Seattle and a struggle to beat visiting Houston . "We are seeing a step up in competition for the Broncos against a sound 49ers squad. San Francisco is an angle several people like. The team is in some ways aided by the loss of Lance, in that it reduces the result variance that they would have with a younger quarterback.

"Jimmy G has a strong record under Shanahan and will try to take advantage, as the Broncos are still trying to figure it out with the new pieces they have in place."

