NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Titans-Bills, pick

Tennessee is hoping Sunday's NFL game at the Buffalo Bills ignites the Titans' season, just like it did last year.

The Titans beat the Bills 34-31 in Week 6 last season. That was at the early part of a six-game win streak that boosted Tennessee to the AFC's best record after 10 weeks.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Bills game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -10 (Bills favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Titans +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

On Oct 18, Tennessee scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take the lead, then stopped Buffalo's Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds.

The Titans survived a monster game from Allen, who was getting MVP consideration as he was 35-for-47 passing (74.5%) for 353 yards, three touchdown passes, one interception and a 107.8 passer rating. Allen is 11-9-2 against the spread (ATS) and 17-5 straight up (SU) as a starter when a home favorite.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 30-19, winning 10 of the 14 games since 1995. The series record includes when the franchise was the Houston Oilers and dates back to 1960.

The Titans are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) and 7-3 straight up (SU) against the Bills since 2003, with the over in the over/under (O/U) hitting in six of those 10 games.

The Titans are 2-6 ATS and 1-7 SU as double-digit underdogs since 2010, with the over hitting in five of those eight games

The Titans are 3-2 ATS and 4-1 SU in Monday night games since 2015, with the over hitting in four of the five games.

The Bills are 5-2-2 ATS and 8-1 SU as double-digit favorites under coach Sean McDermott since 2017, with the under hitting in six of those nine games

The Bills are 15-9-3 ATS and 22-5 SU as home favorites under McDermott, with the under hitting in 14 of those 27 games

The Bills are 3-4-1 ATS and 2-6 SU in Monday games since 2015, with the under hitting in four of those games with one push.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Titans blew a 13-0 halftime lead against the Giants, and lost when Randy Bullock’s 47-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide. There were plenty of positives – five sacks of Daniel Jones, four different WRs catching explosive passes – but they were unable to stop Saquon Barkley, who totaled 194 yards rushing and receiving.

This game is a rematch of a prime-time thriller last year when Tennessee – at home – survived by stopping Josh Allen on fourth down inside the 5-yard line. The Super Bowl favorites in a prime-time spot seeking revenge and with an offense that didn't punt in four of its past six games dating back to last season.

I can’t make a case for the Titans. Their best shot is controlling clock with Derrick Henry and keeping Buffalo’s offense on the sideline, but the Bills might have the deepest defensive line in the NFL and completed dominated the Rams last week.

Did I mention the Bills have extra rest, having opened the season on Thursday? If you’re on Buffalo, just be aware that they’ll be the most popular side of any NFL game in Week 2, and the Bills will be in every moneyline parlay and teaser. They are likely to be the biggest liability of the sports books.

PICK: Bills (-10 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10 points

