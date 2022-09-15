National Football League NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Jets-Browns, pick 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets are heading to Cleveland to take on the Browns for a Sunday afternoon showdown.

The Jets are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where they struggled to generate any offense, though Joe Flacco threw the ball 59 times, threw for 307 yards. They'll look to pick up a quality win against Cleveland this weekend.

Cleveland is coming off a thrilling game against the Carolina Panthers behind a big game by Nick Chubb, who rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries. They'll look to continue their strong start while Deshaun Watson serves his suspension.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Jets-Browns, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -6.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Browns -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

On NFL Sunday, I do not like to miss any action.

I have my three TVs set up so that I don't miss anything. One smaller television is set to the Red Zone channel so I can make sure I don't miss any scoring opportunities. The second, smaller screen is often set to a game I have rooting interest in, like a Chiefs game. Finally, on the big television, I pull up the screen that has eight boxes of games. That's right. I’ll watch eight games at once, sometimes even standing up near the TV to see all the action. This eight-box of action represents the best eight games of the time period, and any game that isn’t deemed exciting enough does not make the cut.

I feel confident this game will not make the eight-box because on paper it’s boring with a capital B.

The Browns survived against the Panthers even though they dominated in the trenches. The Panthers were able to hit two explosive plays for huge touchdowns, otherwise their offense was stuck in the mud against a stout Browns' front. The Browns are built on having an offense that runs the football and keeps quarterback Jacoby Brissett out of obvious passing situations.

They are perfectly happy eating clock on the ground, chewing up yards and shorting the game

The Jets lost to the Ravens 24-9, a score that probably does not accurately reflect what happened on the field. The Jets defense came to play. They only allowed 13 Ravens' first downs and 274 yards for a Ravens offense that can chunk plays with the best. The Jets' offense was atrocious behind backup quarterback Joe Flacco. He threw a mind-boggling 59 times in this game. I foresee a drastically different game plan this weekend that takes the ball out of Flacco’s hand and puts it back into the hands of the team's running backs.

The improved Jets defense and a run game should limit Browns' scoring and once against shorten the game. The under must be the play here, and I’d buy the half point to get this number back to 41.

PICK: Under 41 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

