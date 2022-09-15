National Football League
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Jets-Browns, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Jets-Browns, pick

13 hours ago

The New York Jets are heading to Cleveland to take on the Browns for a Sunday afternoon showdown.

The Jets are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where they struggled to generate any offense, though Joe Flacco threw the ball 59 times, threw for 307 yards. They'll look to pick up a quality win against Cleveland this weekend.

Cleveland is coming off a thrilling game against the Carolina Panthers behind a big game by Nick Chubb, who rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries. They'll look to continue their strong start while Deshaun Watson serves his suspension.  

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Jets-Browns, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -6.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Browns -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Pick by FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz: 

On NFL Sunday, I do not like to miss any action. 

I have my three TVs set up so that I don't miss anything. One smaller television is set to the Red Zone channel so I can make sure I don't miss any scoring opportunities. The second, smaller screen is often set to a game I have rooting interest in, like a Chiefs game. Finally, on the big television, I pull up the screen that has eight boxes of games. That's right. I’ll watch eight games at once, sometimes even standing up near the TV to see all the action. This eight-box of action represents the best eight games of the time period, and any game that isn’t deemed exciting enough does not make the cut. 

I feel confident this game will not make the eight-box because on paper it’s boring with a capital B.

The Browns survived against the Panthers even though they dominated in the trenches. The Panthers were able to hit two explosive plays for huge touchdowns, otherwise their offense was stuck in the mud against a stout Browns' front. The Browns are built on having an offense that runs the football and keeps quarterback Jacoby Brissett out of obvious passing situations.

They are perfectly happy eating clock on the ground, chewing up yards and shorting the game

The Jets lost to the Ravens 24-9, a score that probably does not accurately reflect what happened on the field. The Jets defense came to play. They only allowed 13 Ravens' first downs and 274 yards for a Ravens offense that can chunk plays with the best. The Jets' offense was atrocious behind backup quarterback Joe Flacco. He threw a mind-boggling 59 times in this game. I foresee a drastically different game plan this weekend that takes the ball out of Flacco’s hand and puts it back into the hands of the team's running backs. 

The improved Jets defense and a run game should limit Browns' scoring and once against shorten the game. The under must be the play here, and I’d buy the half point to get this number back to 41. 

PICK: Under 41 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick

8 hours ago
NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Patriots, Saints, Texas A&M
National Football League

NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Patriots, Saints, Texas A&M

10 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets

11 hours ago
Is Steph Curry 'most revered' Bay Area athlete ever?
Golden State Warriors

Is Steph Curry 'most revered' Bay Area athlete ever?

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes