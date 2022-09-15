National Football League
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Falcons-Rams, pick
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Falcons-Rams, pick

13 hours ago

The Atlanta Falcons will travel west to play the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are looking for their first win after being outscored 17-3 in the fourth quarter en route to a one-point loss to the New Orleans Saints last week.

The Rams are looking for redemption after losing in the NFL's first game of the season last Thursday against the Buffalo Bills when Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Falcons-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -10.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Rams -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Falcons +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Pick by FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I do not wager on the Falcons, but I have no issue wagering against them. The Falcons just blew a 16-point lead in Week 1 and now travel out West to play an angry Rams team that needs to have a rebound game. 

In Week 1, we saw a handful of teams that did not play their starters this preseason struggle to get their cylinders firing. The Rams are one of those teams and I would expect a HUGE bounce-back game against a poor Falcons team. Atlanta's roster and coaching staff has no advantage against a Rams team with rest. 

However, I don’t like laying 10.5 points so let’s include the Rams in a teaser. 

The best legs for teasers would be the Packers against the Bears or the Bengals against the Cowboys. You could even throw all three of these together and have a decent teaser ticket. 

