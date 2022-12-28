National Football League NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL.

Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Steelers-Ravens game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 17 lines

Steelers at Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Steelers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Don’t let the Steelers get hot.

Pittsburgh has quietly won four of its last five games behind a defense that’s held opponents to 17, 16, 16, 16 and 10 points over that stretch. T.J. Watt’s impact can never be underestimated and the Black and Gold have been tougher than nails in the trenches since their star player returned.

Then there’s Baltimore’s quarterback situation.

Lamar Jackson’s season continues to twist and turn like a rollercoaster. He was "expected" to return last weekend but wound up missing his third straight game. And now many people in NFL circles are wondering if John Harbaugh will keep Jackson sidelined ‘til the playoffs. It makes sense.

I’ll take the field goal to try and get ahead of the curve.

PICK: Steelers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more