NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Browns-Commanders

The Cleveland Browns square off against the Washington Commanders in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams suffered losses in Week 16. The Browns were defeated by the New Orleans Saints, while the Commanders were stopped by the San Francisco 49ers in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Browns at Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -1.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns covers)

Moneyline: Commanders -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Browns +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

I can’t believe I’m about to write this. I’m wagering on Carson Wentz this weekend. That makes me shiver in fear, but it’s absolutely the right play here.

The Browns — with their offense that just has not played well — have been eliminated from the playoffs. In the four games that Deshaun Watson has started since his return to action, the Browns scored six offensive points against the Texans, 10 against the Bengals, 13 against the Ravens and then just 10 against the Saints. There have been three games where Watson has thrown for 161 yards or fewer.

The Washington Commanders can play defense, ranking 11th in total defensive DVOA. And while they have an average pass defense, they have an excellent pass rush. I do not think the Browns will be able to score in this game.

The Commanders had to remove Taylor Heinicke from the offense. Heinicke is a limited thrower and plays more with instinct than with structure. He has been turnover-prone lately, and that is why the Commanders went back to Wentz.

Wentz has higher upside, and if he can eliminate some of the Y.O.L.O. plays, the offense can work.

I like the Commanders to cover here.

PICK: Commanders (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

