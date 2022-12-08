National Football League
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Panthers-Seahawks
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Panthers-Seahawks

1 hour ago

The Seattle Seahawks (7-5) look to continue their success against Carolina when they play host to the Panthers (4-8) on Sunday.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4, winning the past three games against the Panthers. The NFL teams were franchises passing in the night prior to the 2002 season – the Panthers left the NFC West to join the NFC South and the Seahawks went to the NFC West from the AFC West. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Panthers-Seahawks game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Colin Cowherd is back with his Top 10 teams heading into Week 14

Panthers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -4 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Panthers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I’m rolling with the Panthers to cover this number on the road with Sam Darnold at quarterback.

Darnold appears to be locked in after just one start against the Broncos' elite defense. The Panthers don’t need Darnold to be Superman, they just need consistency. 

The Panthers defense ranks 21st in efficiency, but they’ve only allowed a combined 28 points over the last three games. They are playing a better Seahawks' offense this week, so I do expect some backsliding, but they should be good enough to keep the game close. 

This wager is less of a bet on the Panthers and more of a fade on the Seahawks, who started hot but quickly have returned to earth. The Seahawks lost to the Bucs and Raiders before narrowly beating a Rams team playing backups at almost every key position. 

The Seahawks will most likely be without Kenneth Walker, the leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Without a run game, their offense just isn’t as good. 

I’ll take the Panthers to cover the spread here.  

PICK: Panthers (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

