NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Texans-Dolphins, pick

The Houston Texans will visit the Miami Dolphins for a Week 12 NFL matchup.

The Texans are coming off a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, while the Dolphins are well rested after a bye week.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texans-Dolphins game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

Texans at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -12.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Texans +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Is there a worse team in the league than the Texans? After showing some fight on the road in a loss to the Giants, they came home and got embarrassed by Washington, 23-10. Davis Mills threw a pick-6 on his second pass of the game, and it was over.

Miami’s defense has been carved up by Justin Fields and Jared Goff in the last month, but it’s difficult to envision the Texans being able to keep up with Mike McDaniel’s offensive attack. If rookie cornerback Derek Stingley returns from a hamstring injury, he’ll be asked to hang with Tyreek Hill. Not a good matchup, either way.

Double-digit favorites are 10-21 ATS this season, so tread lightly here, but I see a blowout coming.

PICK: Dolphins (-12.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12.5 points

