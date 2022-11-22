National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bears-Jets
41 mins ago

The Chicago Bears are traveling to New York to face the Jets in a Week 12 NFL matchup. 

Both of these teams are coming off of losses in Week 11. The Bears lost 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, while the Jets lost to the New England Patriots, 10-3. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Bears-Jets game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet): 

Zach Wilson, Jets offense shutdown in Week 11 loss to Patriots

Zach Wilson, Jets offense shutdown in Week 11 loss to Patriots
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Patriots win over the Jets in Week 11.

Bears at Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Jets -4.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Jets -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Bears +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New York Jets
NYJ

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

You can’t bet this game until you know the status of Justin Fields, the exciting Bears QB who injured his non-throwing shoulder late in the game against the Falcons. 

Without Fields, the starter will be Trevor Siemian, a journeyman who has started four games (all last year for the Saints) in the last five years. The Jets have already faced backup QBs in wins over Pittsburgh, Miami and Denver

The Bears defense has given up 27 or more points in four straight games, which means even Zach Wilson should be able to have some success. As debilitating as the Jets' loss to New England was, they clearly have a top five defense in the league, and the movement on the line (from Jets -3.5 to -5.5; total down from 48 to 41.5) suggests Fields isn’t playing. The Jets defense will dominate this game if Fields does not play. 

If he does play, the Over would be my play. With Fields out, the pick is Jets -4.5. 

PICK: Jets (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

