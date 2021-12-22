National Football League NFL odds: Super Bowl futures odds for every team before Week 16 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL playoff field is starting to come into focus as Week 16 looms. But who are the real contenders and favorites to win Super Bowl LVI?

As always, the NFL odds tell the story. Here are the updated Super Bowl futures odds for every team headed into Week 16 (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI*

Kansas City Chiefs : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Green Bay Packers : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

New England Patriots : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Buffalo Bills : +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Indianapolis Colts : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Tennessee Titans : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

San Francisco 49ers : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Philadelphia Eagles : +7500 ( bet $10 to win $760 total )

Cleveland Browns : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

New Orleans Saints : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Minnesota Vikings : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Las Vegas Raiders : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Miami Dolphins : +22500 ( bet $10 to win $2,260 total )

Denver Broncos : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Washington Football Team : +40000 ( bet $10 to win $4,010 total )

Atlanta Falcons : +75000 ( bet $10 to win $7,510 total )

New York Giants : +200000 ( bet $10 to win $20,010 total )

Carolina Panthers : +300000 ( bet $10 to win $30,010 total )

Seattle Seahawks : Off the board

Chicago Bears : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Detroit Lions : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Houston Texans : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Jacksonville Jaguars : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

New York Jets : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

A few things that stand out:

- The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer alone at the top, as the Green Bay Packers have pulled even with Patrick Mahomes & Co. at +450 to win Super Bowl LVI. The Packers are also now the favorites to win the NFC over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Brady and Rodgers locked in a battle for NFL MVP.

- Just like last week, the top 10 favorites feature five teams from each conference. This week, however, that list also includes the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis went from +3300 before Week 15 to +2000 this week, leapfrogging the Chargers into the top 10, while Los Angeles moved from +2200 last week to +3300 heading into Week 16.

- The biggest drop from Week 15 to Week 16 belonged to the Cleveland Browns. A loss to the Raiders on Monday dropped Cleveland from +3500 (which implies about a 3% chance of winning the Super Bowl) to +8000 (1.23% implied probability). But if you think the Browns have the magic in them, a $10 bet would win you $800 (plus your $10 back)!

- Despite a Week 15 victory that had Skip Bayless proclaiming his team as "dangerously underrated," the Dallas Cowboys remained at +1200 odds to win Super Bowl LVI from Week 15 to Week 16. A $10 bet on Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons' squad would bring back $130 total.

