Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys are 'dangerously underrated,' Bayless proclaims 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Don't look now, but the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

With a 10-4 record, "America's Team" has slid up the NFL standings with tiebreakers over the other two 10-4 teams entering play on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys will stay there regardless of the outcome of the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, too.

But despite being in the midst of a three-game winning streak and holding the 2-seed, Skip Bayless said on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" that he believes his Cowboys are flying under the radar.

"My football is dramatically underrated right now," Bayless said. "Dangerously underrated."

As Bayless sees it, nobody knows what to expect from the Cowboys –– who won six of their first seven games, then one of their next four games –– before mounting their current three-game winning streak.

"The question we are asking right now is the question of the 2021 NFL football season because the Dallas Cowboys have become the X-factor of the season," Bayless continued. "Because I think nobody knows exactly what to do with my Dallas Cowboys. … I believe we have not seen the best of them."

Part of Dallas' record being inconsistent can be attributed to their offense and defense not being in sync. Take their two losses to end November, for instance.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, the Cowboys' defense held Patrick Mahomes & Co. to 19 points, but the offense managed just nine points in the loss. The next week, the offense exploded for 33 points against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the defense allowed 36 points in an overtime loss on Thanksgiving.

"No complete game yet," Bayless said. "Just wait until they play one big complete game where the offense starts to measure up to the defense."

During Dallas' current streak, the defense — led by sack-machine Micah Parsons and ball-hawk Trevon Diggs — has held three straight opponents to 20 or fewer points.

If the likes of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper can get back into a groove offensively, Bayless says big things could be in store.

"I'm giving you the ‘What if’ here: The potential is staggering," he said. "I give you the issues, but the potential outweighs the issues to me."

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.