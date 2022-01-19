National Football League
NFL odds: Packers are your best bet for the divisional round (and more) NFL odds: Packers are your best bet for the divisional round (and more)
National Football League

NFL odds: Packers are your best bet for the divisional round (and more)

1 hour ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia kicking a 27-yard field goal on 4th and short trailing by 10 points late in the fourth quarter still stings.

I was holding Raiders +6, yet another close decision that went to the wayside.

It's onto the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, and we're locked and loaded with two games apiece on the Saturday and Sunday slates.

Here are some early best bets (31-34-1) with lines via FOX Bet:

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

I'm willing to die on Packer Hill this weekend.

Bookmakers have absolutely no idea how healthy Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is, and it's almost impossible to quantify the drop-off between Garoppolo and his rookie backup Trey Lance.

I advised a bet on Green Bay -6 yesterday via the Tip Sheet and stand by that position. I don't expect Jimmy G to be anywhere near 100% and think it's very possible that he doesn't play. That would likely cause the betting line to close at least -7 and maybe higher.

Meanwhile, the Packers continue to get healthy at the right time as left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Za'Darius Smith and corner Jaire Alexander are all expected to return off the first-round bye. 

The cream tends to rise at this point of the postseason, so I like the Packers to cruise by San Francisco en route to another NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.

PICK: Packers (-6 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6 points

Two-team, 6-point teaser at FOX Bet (-122)

If you are not familiar with a two-team teaser, it allows you to move a side or total six points. But, you must win both legs of the teaser to cash in.

To maximize our betting math, let's tease the Packers down from 6 to a pick 'em and the Bills up through the key numbers of 3 and 7.

Green Bay Packers teased from -6 to PK

The "metrics bettors" absolutely love San Francisco to cover this game and I just don't understand it. The Niners needed the Dallas Cowboys to urinate down their leg completely and still almost blew it.

And now they expect either Garoppolo or Lance to go into the freezing elements at Lambeau and keep things close? Come on. I refuse to overthink this one. Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in football at home, and this team has been on a mission since he returned from his offseason hiatus.

All the Packers need to do is win the game, so I love my chances.

Buffalo Bills teased from +2 to +8

It's clear the sportsbooks respect Buffalo with an opening number of 2.5. Respected money has since bet that number down to 2 almost everywhere in the world. 

Nobody bought more Chiefs stock than I did when they were around +700 to win the AFC after a shaky start, but this spot makes me nervous. Kansas City is the sixth-worst team in the NFL against the pass (251.4 yards per game), and then there's Josh Allen's ability to make plays with his legs.

This game could realistically go either way, so I'll gladly take over a touchdown with the Bills, who dominated Kansas City earlier this season. 

Sammy's Teaser

Packers PK'Em
Bills +8

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers' dominance at Lambeau and 49ers-Packers trends
National Football League

NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers' dominance at Lambeau and 49ers-Packers trends

1 hour ago
NFL odds: How to bet Bills-Chiefs, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Bills-Chiefs, point spread, more

1 hour ago
NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Packers, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Packers, point spread, more

1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers, Packers face pressure to overcome past playoff demons
Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers, Packers face pressure to overcome past playoff demons

2 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Derrick Brooks ranks No. 54 on all-time list
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Derrick Brooks ranks No. 54 on all-time list

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes