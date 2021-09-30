National Football League
Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet
National Football League

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet

2 hours ago

Disclaimer: In the sports betting world, any information that can give you an edge is valuable. Professional bettors look for tips – confirmed and otherwise – that improve their odds. FOX Sports’ Vegas Insider, Sammy P, is sharing tips he is getting with you, the fan at home. While every tip is sourced, these are not official reports from teams, players or leagues, nor are they sourced with multiple confirmations like traditional news. Readers who act on this information do so at their own risk.

NFL WEEK 4/COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 5 TIPS

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski's ribs are pretty battered from a hit by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis this past weekend. Gronk did not practice Wednesday, and sources tell me that he's likely out for Sunday night's game in Foxborough. 

This news swings open the door for a decent bet on O.J. Howard "Over" 19.5 receiving yards, given his expected increase in targets (Howard is also +450 to score a touchdown). If you bet ahead of the expected injury announcement, you'll be rewarded with advantageous numbers and prices before the sportsbooks can adjust. 

PICK: O.J. Howard OVER 19.5 receiving yards at FOX Bet

CFB: Tennessee @ Missouri (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Reports out of Knoxville are sounding better and better about Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker being close to 100% for this Saturday's showdown at Mizzou. Hooker is easily Josh Heupel's best QB, and if he's available, he's clearly the guy over Joe Milton

Hooker (46-for-70, 613 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT) is a much more dangerous passer than Milton (20-for-43, 243 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT) and he's definitely more valuable to the point spread. I'll gladly scoop that +3 on Tennessee on the assumption Hooker is cleared to play this weekend.

PICK: Tennessee +3 at FOX Bet

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
Under Duress: Week 4
National Football League

Under Duress: Week 4

Under Duress: Week 4
Which quarterbacks and coaches are feeling the most heat heading into Week 4? Chris Broussard surveys the scene.
50 mins ago
By The Numbers: Jags-Bengals
National Football League

By The Numbers: Jags-Bengals

By The Numbers: Jags-Bengals
The Jaguars are looking to avoid history on Thursday night when they travel to take on the Bengals in Cincinnati.
3 hours ago
Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Schrager's Cheat Sheet
It's a big Week 4 with the Panthers taking on the Cowboys, Tom Brady facing Pats fans, and more, Peter Schrager writes.
5 hours ago
How To Bet Panthers-Cowboys
National Football League

How To Bet Panthers-Cowboys

How To Bet Panthers-Cowboys
Here are the NFL odds, point spreads, lines, analysis and picks you need to place your bets on Panthers vs. Cowboys.
16 hours ago
NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
From picks to lines, find out everything you need to know about NFL odds to make your Week 4 wagers here!
16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes