National Football League Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Disclaimer: In the sports betting world, any information that can give you an edge is valuable. Professional bettors look for tips – confirmed and otherwise – that improve their odds. FOX Sports’ Vegas Insider, Sammy P, is sharing tips he is getting with you, the fan at home. While every tip is sourced, these are not official reports from teams, players or leagues, nor are they sourced with multiple confirmations like traditional news. Readers who act on this information do so at their own risk.

NFL WEEK 4/COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 5 TIPS

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski's ribs are pretty battered from a hit by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis this past weekend. Gronk did not practice Wednesday, and sources tell me that he's likely out for Sunday night's game in Foxborough.

This news swings open the door for a decent bet on O.J. Howard "Over" 19.5 receiving yards, given his expected increase in targets (Howard is also +450 to score a touchdown). If you bet ahead of the expected injury announcement, you'll be rewarded with advantageous numbers and prices before the sportsbooks can adjust.

PICK: O.J. Howard OVER 19.5 receiving yards at FOX Bet

CFB: Tennessee @ Missouri (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Reports out of Knoxville are sounding better and better about Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker being close to 100% for this Saturday's showdown at Mizzou. Hooker is easily Josh Heupel's best QB, and if he's available, he's clearly the guy over Joe Milton.

Hooker (46-for-70, 613 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT) is a much more dangerous passer than Milton (20-for-43, 243 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT) and he's definitely more valuable to the point spread. I'll gladly scoop that +3 on Tennessee on the assumption Hooker is cleared to play this weekend.

PICK: Tennessee +3 at FOX Bet

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.