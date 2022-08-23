National Football League NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year.

Will OBJ sign with Rams, Cowboys, Packers or elsewhere? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Who will he suit up for next season and could he return to the Los Angeles Rams? Emmanuel Acho and David Helman predict where OBJ lands next year.

Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Once in L.A., Beckham thrived in the high-octane offense playing next to Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford and became an integral part of the team's offense. Unfortunately, after scoring the first touchdown in the Super Bowl, Odell tore his ACL in the second quarter and has been rehabbing ever since.

Expected to return to the field at some point this season, we decided to peak at some odds on the potential teams with championship dreams that OBJ might catch on with.

ODDS ON ODELL BECKHAM JR.'S NEXT TEAM

Rams: +150 ( bet $10 to win $25 total )

Bills : +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Packers : +350 ( bet $10 to win $45 total )

Ravens : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Cowboys : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Saints : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

*Odds as of 8/23/2022

At +150, the Rams are still the favorite landing spot for the superstar receiver. Up until his injury, Odell fit seamlessly into Sean McVay’s offensive attack and the proof lies in the Vince Lombardi pudding. Although they added receiver Allen Robinson II from the Chicago Bears, the Rams have not been shy in stockpiling talent at the skill positions the last five seasons. If Beckham likes the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, the odds are strong that he will make a return trip to the city that never rains.

The Green Bay Packers (+350) continue to be a team that is high on the list of potential destinations for obvious reasons. The Packers' most consistent, reliable target, Davante Adams, has gone to Vegas and Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem pleased. In fact, Rodgers bemoaned the number of drops he’s seen in training camp, which led to a closed-door meeting with the young receiving corps. The addition of a healthy Beckham would alleviate those concerns and give the four-time MVP the veteran presence he needs to feel comfortable competing for a deep playoff run. And, don't forget, there were rumors last year about the Packers being in the Beckham sweepstakes.

And what fortune-telling would be complete without the inclusion of the Dallas Cowboys (+1000)? Would Odell be interested in boosting his profile even further by playing for "America’s Team?"

After losing Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, pairing OBJ with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup would give Dak Prescott yet another weapon for an offense that led the league in yards and points per game last season.

However, on "Speak For Yourself," FOX Sports' David Helman doesn’t think Beckham in Texas makes much sense.

"I don't see it. You mention CeeDee Lamb , don't forget about Michael Gallup . I know he's not a superstar, but he's a guy the Cowboys gave $60 million to, is returning from his own ACL, and will be back in maybe September or October," he explained.

"Not to mention, the Cowboys are cheap. I'd love it, but I don't see it. Guys that are on the team get money. Free agents? Not so much."

There is always drama in the NFL, so OBJ’s next move will be fun to monitor. Stay tuned to see which team he suits up for in 2022!

