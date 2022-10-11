National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Vikings-Dolphins, pick 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) take their show on the road to face the Miami Dolphins (3-2) in Week 6.

The Vikings are coming off a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears, while the Dolphins suffered their second loss in a row with a 40-17 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Dolphins — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

'Vikings at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Vikings-154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This is a number grab more than anything.

We don’t know who will start at quarterback for Miami yet — Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both in concussion protocol — and this line is basically the middle ground. If Bridgewater plays, it likely dips to Minnesota -2 or -2.5. If Skylar Thompson starts, it probably runs to -3.5 or -4.

Minnesota keeps making games interesting against lesser opponents, and while that’s alarming for the big picture, Vikings -3 feels like a decent bet. It’s not laying -4 against the Saints in London or -7 at home against the Bears.

I think Thompson starts for the Dolphins, so I would lay the 3 points now.

PICK: Vikings (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

