National Football League
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Vikings-Dolphins, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Vikings-Dolphins, pick

5 hours ago

The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) take their show on the road to face the Miami Dolphins (3-2) in Week 6. 

The Vikings are coming off a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears, while the Dolphins suffered their second loss in a row with a 40-17 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Dolphins — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Related: Week 6 lines, odds

'Vikings at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Vikings-154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Roughing-the-Passer call on MNF sparks NFL officiating scrutiny | THE CARTON SHOW

Roughing-the-Passer call on MNF sparks NFL officiating scrutiny | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig talks a questionable roughing-the-passer call that came when Chiefs' Chris Jones landed on Derek Carr with his full body weight.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This is a number grab more than anything.

We don’t know who will start at quarterback for Miami yet — Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both in concussion protocol — and this line is basically the middle ground. If Bridgewater plays, it likely dips to Minnesota -2 or -2.5. If Skylar Thompson starts, it probably runs to -3.5 or -4.

Minnesota keeps making games interesting against lesser opponents, and while that’s alarming for the big picture, Vikings -3 feels like a decent bet. It’s not laying -4 against the Saints in London or -7 at home against the Bears.

I think Thompson starts for the Dolphins, so I would lay the 3 points now.

PICK: Vikings (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Bills air it out; let Kyler Murray cook; where it goes wrong for Packers
National Football League

Bills air it out; let Kyler Murray cook; where it goes wrong for Packers

2 hours ago
Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
National Football League

Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

3 hours ago
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
National Football League

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

3 hours ago
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
National Football League

Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways

3 hours ago
Broncos' Russell Wilson expected to play vs. Chargers
National Football League

Broncos' Russell Wilson expected to play vs. Chargers

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes