NFL odds: How to bet Titans vs. Rams, point spread, more

One team added a key player this week while the other team will be without one of its stars as the Tennessee Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday night's matchup between the TItans and Rams – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -7.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Rams -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Titans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

The 7-1 Rams pulled off the headline-grabbing deal before the trade deadline, acquiring three-time Pro Bowl first-team linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos for a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 Draft.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50 in 2016, joins a Rams defense that features defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Acquiring Miller comes after the Rams made arguably the biggest trade of the offseason, bringing in quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

On the other side, the Titans just lost their best offensive weapon in Derrick Henry. The star running back suffered a Jones fracture on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The NFL offensive player of the year in 2020 underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss six-to-10 weeks.

The 6-2 Titans signed free agent running back Adrian Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP while with the Minnesota Vikings.

"The Titans are in a world of trouble without Derrick Henry, and this line has already moved from Rams minus-4 on the lookahead to minus-7.5," FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said.

The Rams lead the all-time series against the Titans/Houston Oilers 8-5, including a 23-16 win in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. Yet the Titans/Oilers have outscored the Rams in the series 286-279.

Team Trends

The Titans have hit the over in five of eight games this season; the Rams have hit the over in six of eight games.

The Titans are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season, 4-0 as the underdog and 2-2 as the favorite.

Titans are 0-2 ATS when Henry does not play since his rookie season in 2016, also losing both games.

The Rams lead the NFL in sacks (25) while the Titans have allowed 24 sacks, tied for fourth-most.

The Rams are 4-4 ATS this season (3-4 as favorite, 1-0 as underdog)

Stafford is 5-4 ATS since 2015 when his team is a 7-plus point favorite (4-3 at home, 1-1 on road)

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "I don't want to lay more than a touchdown in this spot, but Los Angeles is very enticing at minus-1.5."

"If you are not familiar with a two-team teaser, it allows you to move a side or total six points. But, you must win both legs of the teaser to cash in. To maximize our betting math, let's tease the Rams down from -7.5 through the 7, 6 and 3 and the 49ers up from +1.5 through 3, 6 and 7."

PICK: TWO-TEAM TEASER, teasing Rams down to -1.5 and 49ers up to +7.5 (via FOX Bet)

