National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Raiders vs. Cowboys, point spread, more 2 hours ago

Two iconic NFL franchises will face each other in a rare matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday's matchup between the 5-5 Raiders and 7-3 Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under and picks from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -7.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Raiders +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

The teams will be playing each other for only the 13th time. The all-time series, which started in 1974, is tied 6-6, with the Cowboys winning the past three games.

The Cowboys are 31-21-1 in Thanksgiving games. The Cowboys and Raiders played twice on Thanksgiving, with Dallas winning 31-24 in 2013 and 24-7 in 2009.

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz said defense will be the difference.

"The Las Vegas defense is sliding backward quickly," Schwartz said. "The unit has allowed 73 points in their last two games and has the second-worst red-zone defense in the league.

"While the Dallas offense should score against Las Vegas, the matchup I like the most in this game is the Cowboys' defense against the Raiders' offense. The Cowboys' defense is one of the better units in the league and allowed only 19 points to the Chiefs on Sunday."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned to the starting lineup Nov. 7 after a calf injury. Prescott is 229-for-329 passing (69.6 percent) for 2,557 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to be without some key wide receivers.

Former Raider Amari Cooper is out after testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed on the reserve list Nov. 19. Dallas will likely be without CeeDee Lamb, who suffered a concussion in Dallas' previous game.

The Cowboys could get a boost from the expected return of All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who missed three games after re-aggravating a high ankle sprain.

Over their past three games, the Raiders are last in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (21.4 percent) and rank last in allowing opponents to convert 53.5 percent of the time on third down. The Raiders had 14 unsuccessful third downs in a row over the past two games.

Despite the recent struggles, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr ranks third in passing yards (3.041). Carr is 254-for-374 passing (67.9 percent) with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This will be the first Thanksgiving game for the Raiders since 2013. The Raiders have lost three straight Thanksgiving games and have not won on Thanksgiving since 1968.

Team Trends

The Cowboys are 8-2 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Cowboys have gone over in the over/under five times in 10 games this season.

The Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their past seven home games.

The Raiders are 4-6 ATS this season.

The Raiders have gone over in the over/under five times in 10 games this season.

When the Raiders score more than 21.4 points, Las Vegas is 4-1 ATS and 5-0 overall.

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz: "Dallas is notoriously awful at covering games on Thanksgiving so let's tease the line down to a point.

"The Cowboys looked horrible on Sunday at Kansas City, but I expect them to bounce back. Yes, their offensive line is banged up and they will be without wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. However, they face a Raiders pass rush that doesn't feature a dangerous player like Chris Jones. And, I assume the Cowboys' receivers won't be dropping multiple passes again. Even if Dallas has some uneven play on offense, I'm not sure the Raiders defense can do anything about it.

"… The Las Vegas offense is a dumpster fire, and the Cowboys will be able to contain it."

PICK: Tease Cowboys from -7 to -1 (at FOX Bet)

