National Football League
NFL odds: How to bet Patriots vs. Falcons, point spread, more NFL odds: How to bet Patriots vs. Falcons, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Patriots vs. Falcons, point spread, more

19 mins ago

The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Thursday's matchup between the 6-4 Patriots and 4-5 Falcons – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -6.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Falcons +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Tom Brady-led Patriots beat the Matt Ryan-led Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI, which is best known for Atlanta leading 28-3 before New England rallied.

When Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Cam Newton took over as the starter last season. But the Patriots released Newton during this year's training camp, indicating New England was ready to go with rookie Mac Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.

Jones moved up in the rankings for Rookie of the Year after his 19-for-23 passing, three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jones is 223-for-323 passing (69.0 percent) for 2,333 yards (14th in the NFL), 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Patriots, who have won four in a row.

Ryan is still under center for the Falcons. The No. 3 pick in 2008 is 218-for-32 passing (67.7 percent) for 2,274 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Patriots lead the all-time series against the Falcons 9-6, having won the past six contests, including Super Bowl LI.

Team Trends

The Patriots are 6-4 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Patriots have gone over in the over/under five times in 10 games this season.

The Patriots have outscored opponents 150-50 during their four-game win streak.

The Falcons have lost two of their past three games.

The Falcons have three wins ATS this season.

The Falcons have gone over in the over/under five times in nine games this season.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "It's never easy to hit the highway on Thursday night, and I expect rookie quarterback Mac Jones to experience some adversity here.

"The Patriots' defense has tightened up, but Matt Ryan still has the ability to make this game interesting.

"Take the points."

PICK: Atlanta (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Injury Report: Week 11
National Football League

NFL Injury Report: Week 11

NFL Injury Report: Week 11
Dr. Matt Provencher analyzes injuries to Chase Young, T.J. Watt, Aaron Jones and more as the NFL heads into Week 11.
1 hour ago
Herd Hierarchy: Week 11
National Football League

Herd Hierarchy: Week 11

Herd Hierarchy: Week 11
There's a new team at the top of Colin Cowherd's latest rankings, but how sold is Cowherd on them? Here are his thoughts.
4 hours ago
Sammy P's Best Football Bets
National Football League

Sammy P's Best Football Bets

Sammy P's Best Football Bets
Betting expert Sam Panayotovich is back with his best CFB and NFL picks for the upcoming week.
13 hours ago
How to Bet Saints-Eagles
National Football League

How to Bet Saints-Eagles

How to Bet Saints-Eagles
Check out the NFL odds on Saints vs. Eagles. from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
15 hours ago
Flip The Script
National Football League

Flip The Script

Flip The Script
Mac Jones was the fifth QB taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he has outperformed every rookie signal-caller so far, Martin Rogers writes.
16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
QuickLinks
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes