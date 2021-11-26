National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Panthers vs. Dolphins, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins hope to keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the 5-6 Panthers and 4-7 Dolphins — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under and picks from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -2 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Dolphins +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Miami is on a three-game win streak after snapping a seven-game skid.

Defense has powered the Dolphins during the winning streak as Miami has allowed an average of 12 points per game in that span.

Carolina counters with its own stout defense. The Panthers allow an average of 288.7 yards per game, second-best behind the Buffalo Bills (283.7).

Carolina has played well on the road the past two seasons, posting a 10-2 record against the spread (ATS) in its past 12 road contests.

Miami has played just as well at home, posting an 11-4 ATS record in its past 15 home games.

A key for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins is their opening drive.

In his six starts this season, Tagovailoa has led Miami to a opening-series touchdown four times, driving the Dolphins 80, 85, 75 and 78 yards. Miami also drove 56 yards on its first drive against the Buffalo Bills on Halloween, only to miss a 36-yard field goal.

Tagovailoa has played well despite Miami reportedly inquiring about trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at the trade deadline.

"The coaching staff is now all-in on Tua, at least for the remainder of the season," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "He doesn't have somebody hovering over his shoulder so his completion percentage is going up."

Tagovailoa's favorite target is rookie Jaylen Waddle, his former teammate at Alabama. Waddle is fifth in the NFL in receptions with 68.

The Panthers will rely on the versatile attack of quarterback Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Newton, the No. 1 pick by Carolina in 2011, re-signed with the Panthers on Nov. 11. Newton was 21-for-27 passing (77.8 percent) for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team on Nov. 21. Newton, however, is 0-9 in his past nine starts for the Panthers dating to 2018.

McCaffrey showed his versatility with 10 carries for 59 yards and seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

McCaffrey has been held below 100 rushing yards in 16 straight games, dating back to 2019, but reached 100 total yards from scrimmage in five of his six games this season

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 4-2 but the Panthers won the two most recent games in 2017 and 2013.

Team Trends

The Panthers have five wins against the spread (ATS) in 11 games this season.

When the Panthers were favored by two or more points, they have two wins in five games ATS.

The Panthers have hit the over in the over/under in four of their 11 games.

The Dolphins are 6-5 ATS this season.

The Dolphins are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by two or more points this season.

The Dolphins have hit the over in the over/under four times in 11 games.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "There is more clarity now so the team has an identity now. Tua, if he has a little bit of time to throw, is not prone to big mistakes.

"Miami has a good defense so this should be a low-scoring game. I'd say take Miami plus the points and the under. It feels very much like a 20-17 game."

PICK: Dolphins (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by 1 point or fewer (or win outright)

PICK: Panthers-Dolphins under 42.5 combined points (at FOX Bet)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.