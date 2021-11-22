National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Buccaneers, point spread, more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants have become quite familiar with each other as the teams prepare to play on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Monday's matchup between the 3-6 Giants and 6-3 Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert picks (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Buccaneers -11 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Giants +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Monday's contest will make it five consecutive seasons the teams have played each other, a rarity among non-divisional foes. They split the previous four games but the Giants lead the all-time series 16-9.

Tampa Bay enters the contest on a two-game losing streak. The last time Tom Brady lost three straight games?

It was when the New England Patriots lost four in a row during the 2002 season. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was 5 years old in 2002.

Brady continues to defy time as the 44-year-old quarterback is fifth in the NFL in passing yardage with 2,870, but Brady has played one or two fewer games than the four QBs ahead of him.

Brady is 254-for-377 passing (67.4 percent) with 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Brady leads the NFL in passing yards per game with 318.9 but faces a Giants defense that has an interception in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

"I've already bet the Giants getting 11 here," FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre said. "Tom Brady … has not covered his last nine prime time games."

Jones is 190-for-293 passing (64.8 percent) for 2,059 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jones adds another dimension over Brady with 258 rushing yards, fifth among quarterbacks, with two touchdowns.

"Daniel Jones, by the way, he's cut down on the turnovers," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "They don't beat themselves as often. I think the Giants match up physically pretty well with Tampa, I really do.

"If Daniel Jones has a little bit of time to set his feet, I think they'll move the ball."

Jones and the Giants hope to get a boost with the return of running back Saquon Barkley. The No. 2 pick in 2018 has missed four games with an ankle injury but returned to practice and is expected to play.

Jones has completed passes to 10 different players this season, including standout rookie receiver Kadarius Toney (28 catches for 352 yards).

But the Giants struggle finishing off drives. They have scored a touchdown on 11 of 25 (44 percent) of their red zone trips this season, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

Team Trends

The Giants are 0-5 in their past 5 Monday Night Football games, including a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 1.

The Giants have been favored only once this season (-2.5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 26, a 17-14 loss).

The Giants are 5-4 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 ATS.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 at home this season.

Brady is 18-8 in 26 career Monday Night Football starts.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Giants are interesting. When you bail on them, they often give you their best effort. I like their defense. I really do. I think they play with a lot of passion. They can be very disruptive on their defensive front.

"I think the Giants lose, but I think it goes into the fourth quarter very much up for grabs."

"I think the Giants will play with a real urgency and be very competitive. They were very competitive against the Chiefs."

PICK: Giants +11 (via FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 11 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.