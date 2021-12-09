National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Falcons-Panthers, point spread, more 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers will have an interim offensive coordinator when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South Division contest between teams with 5-7 records.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Falcons and Panthers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Falcons +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday during their bye week. Carolina ranks 29th in total offense (308.7 yards per game), 24th in points per game (19.7) and middle of the pack (16th) in rushing yards per game (111.3).

Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon takes over as interim offensive coordinator.

"The reporting was Matt Rhule wanted to run the ball, and Joe Brady wanted to pass the ball," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "That is where the disconnect was. And I think Rhule was feeling pressure from the owner, so he had to throw someone off the ship, and that was Brady."

Carolina's versatile running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the season with a left ankle injury. McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury and 13 games last season with multiple injuries.

McCaffrey still leads the Panthers in rushing yards (442) and is second in receiving yards (343).

Chuba Hubbard, who has 427 rushing yards on 122 attempts (3.5 per carry) with three touchdowns, is Carolina's main running back in McCaffrey's absence.

Quarterback Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall pick by Carolina in 2011, re-signed with the team in November and is expected to start Sunday. Newton is 29-for-52 passing (55.8 percent) for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Newton has 16 carries for 65 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons have lost three of their previous four games, scoring a combined 20 points in the three defeats.

Atlanta will feature running back Cordarrelle Patterson, the Falcons' version of McCaffrey. Patterson, a first-round pick in 2013 as a wide receiver, has played receiver, running back, safety and returned punts and kicks in the NFL.

Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing with 106 carries for 489 yards (4.6 per carry) and four touchdowns. Patterson has 44 catches for 518 yards (second on the team) and five touchdowns.

He leads the Falcons in kickoff returns with 332 yards on 14 returns.

The Panthers beat the Falcons 19-13 on Halloween and are seeking their first sweep of Atlanta since the 2013 season.

The Falcons lead the all-time series 33-20.

Team Trends

The Falcons are 4-1 in their past five road games.

The Falcons are 4-8 against the spread (ATS) this season.

Falcons are 1-7 in their past eight divisional games.

The Panthers are 1-4 in their past five home games.

The Panthers are 5-7 ATS this season.

The Panthers have hit the over in the over/under five times in 12 games.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I don't think (Joe) Brady was the problem. They have a below-average offensive line. Christian McCaffrey is hurt, and they are very driven by his health. If anything, the under here is attractive to me. Carolina's defensive front can give Atlanta's offensive line issues. I can see Atlanta here struggling to sustain drives."

PICK: UNDER 42.5 points (at FOX Bet) scored by both teams combined

