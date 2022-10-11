National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Commanders-Bears, pick 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Commanders (1-4) head to Illinois to face the Chicago Bears (2-3) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup.

With both squads coming off disappointing losses, they hope to turn their seasons around with a quality win in the shortened week.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between Washington and Chicago — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Commanders at Bears (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Chicago -1 (Bears favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Chicago -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Washington +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This total is so low it kills me.

It’s probably going to be a sweat with these two offenses – and these two quarterbacks – but there’s literally zero margin for error with a total in the high 30s. One pick-six or punt return could blow the entire thing wide open.

Chicago and Houston played a game totaled at 39.5 three weeks ago at Soldier Field and it crept "Over" with a 23-20 final. Washington’s pass rush will create opportunities for Justin Fields to make plays with his legs, and Chicago’s run defense is the worst in the league.

Also, there’s a decent possibility that Fields or Carson Wentz commits a miserable turnover that leads to instantaneous points the other way.

Let’s go "Over" a disrespectful total on Thursday night.

PICK: Over 37.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

