National Football League
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Commanders-Bears, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Commanders-Bears, pick

7 hours ago

The Washington Commanders (1-4) head to Illinois to face the Chicago Bears (2-3) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup. 

With both squads coming off disappointing losses, they hope to turn their seasons around with a quality win in the shortened week.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between Washington and Chicago — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 6 lines, odds

Commanders at Bears (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Chicago -1 (Bears favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Chicago -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Washington +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Chicago Bears
CHI

Roughing-the-Passer call on MNF sparks NFL officiating scrutiny | THE CARTON SHOW

Roughing-the-Passer call on MNF sparks NFL officiating scrutiny | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig talks a questionable roughing-the-passer call that came when Chiefs' Chris Jones landed on Derek Carr with his full body weight.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This total is so low it kills me.

It’s probably going to be a sweat with these two offenses – and these two quarterbacks – but there’s literally zero margin for error with a total in the high 30s. One pick-six or punt return could blow the entire thing wide open. 

Chicago and Houston played a game totaled at 39.5 three weeks ago at Soldier Field and it crept "Over" with a 23-20 final. Washington’s pass rush will create opportunities for Justin Fields to make plays with his legs, and Chicago’s run defense is the worst in the league.

Also, there’s a decent possibility that Fields or Carson Wentz commits a miserable turnover that leads to instantaneous points the other way.

Let’s go "Over" a disrespectful total on Thursday night.

PICK: Over 37.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Bills air it out; let Kyler Murray cook; where it goes wrong for Packers
National Football League

Bills air it out; let Kyler Murray cook; where it goes wrong for Packers

2 hours ago
Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
National Football League

Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

3 hours ago
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
National Football League

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

3 hours ago
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
National Football League

Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways

3 hours ago
Broncos' Russell Wilson expected to play vs. Chargers
National Football League

Broncos' Russell Wilson expected to play vs. Chargers

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes