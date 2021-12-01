National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Bengals, point spread, more 49 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers will play at the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a battle between two young superstar quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Chargers and Bengals — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chargers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati is on a two-game win streak after routing the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10 on Nov. 28.

"The key to the Bengals' win over the Steelers was that Cincinnati was so physical and they had more running yards (198) than passing yards (172)," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "This feels like the biggest game the Chargers have had all season, whereas the Bengals are feeling pretty good about themselves and come back down to earth a little."

The Chargers' Herbert and the Bengals' Burrow were both first-round picks in 2020.

Herbert, the No. 6 pick, is 261-for-394 passing (66.2 percent) for 2,927 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating is 98.4.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick, is 215-for-315 passing (68.3 percent) for 2,645 yards. 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His passer rating is 101.6.

The Chargers lead the all-time series 22-15 though the Bengals have won four of the past seven games.

The Bengals are sixth in scoring offense, averaging 28.1 points per game. The Chargers are 14th at 24.8.

The Bengals beat the then-San Diego Chargers 27-7 in the 1981 AFC Championship Game on Jan. 10, 1982, which became known as the Freezer Bowl. The game is the coldest in terms of wind chill (-37) in NFL history.

Team Trends

The Chargers are 5-6 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Chargers have hit the over in the over/under four times in 11 games this season.

The Chargers are 4-2 ATS and 5-1 straight up when Los Angeles scores 21 or more points in a game this season.

The Bengals have six wins ATS in 11 games this season.

The Bengals have hit the over in the over/under five times in 11 games this season.

The Bengals are 5-1 ATS and 5-1 overall in games when it scores 27 or more points.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Bengals are coming off of a highly emotional, huge division win, so they are feeling themselves. Also, the wind may be a factor and the Chargers can run the football. So, I'd wait on this game, but if the number gets to 3 or 3.5, I'll grab the Chargers. I would be patient for a better number because this feels like the right spot for the Chargers."

PICK: Chargers (+3 on FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.