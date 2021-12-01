National Football League
NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Bengals, point spread, more NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Bengals, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Bengals, point spread, more

49 mins ago

The 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers will play at the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a battle between two young superstar quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Chargers and Bengals — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chargers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati is on a two-game win streak after routing the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10 on Nov. 28.

"The key to the Bengals' win over the Steelers was that Cincinnati was so physical and they had more running yards (198) than passing yards (172)," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "This feels like the biggest game the Chargers have had all season, whereas the Bengals are feeling pretty good about themselves and come back down to earth a little."

The Chargers' Herbert and the Bengals' Burrow were both first-round picks in 2020.

Herbert, the No. 6 pick, is 261-for-394 passing (66.2 percent) for 2,927 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating is 98.4.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick, is 215-for-315 passing (68.3 percent) for 2,645 yards. 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His passer rating is 101.6.

The Chargers lead the all-time series 22-15 though the Bengals have won four of the past seven games.

The Bengals are sixth in scoring offense, averaging 28.1 points per game. The Chargers are 14th at 24.8.

The Bengals beat the then-San Diego Chargers 27-7 in the 1981 AFC Championship Game on Jan. 10, 1982, which became known as the Freezer Bowl. The game is the coldest in terms of wind chill (-37) in NFL history.

Team Trends

The Chargers are 5-6 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Chargers have hit the over in the over/under four times in 11 games this season.

The Chargers are 4-2 ATS and 5-1 straight up when Los Angeles scores 21 or more points in a game this season.

The Bengals have six wins ATS in 11 games this season.

The Bengals have hit the over in the over/under five times in 11 games this season.

The Bengals are 5-1 ATS and 5-1 overall in games when it scores 27 or more points.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "The Bengals are coming off of a highly emotional, huge division win, so they are feeling themselves. Also, the wind may be a factor and the Chargers can run the football. So, I'd wait on this game, but if the number gets to 3 or 3.5, I'll grab the Chargers. I would be patient for a better number because this feels like the right spot for the Chargers."

PICK: Chargers (+3 on FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright) 

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Pressure Rising In Dallas
National Football League

Pressure Rising In Dallas

Pressure Rising In Dallas
As the Cowboys prepare for their Thursday matchup with New Orleans, Matt Mosley scouts the team Dan Quinn has to work with.
1 hour ago
Nick Wright's Week 13 Tiers
National Football League

Nick Wright's Week 13 Tiers

Nick Wright's Week 13 Tiers
There is a bit of controversy at the top of Nick Wright's latest NFL tiers. Which team should be ranked No. 1 in the league?
1 hour ago
NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 13, from the point spreads to moneylines and over/under.
2 hours ago
Herd Hierarchy: Week 13
National Football League

Herd Hierarchy: Week 13

Herd Hierarchy: Week 13
The Packers remain the class of the NFL in Colin Cowherd's latest Herd Hierarchy, but watch out for the Patriots in the AFC.
3 hours ago
WFT Making Big Moves
National Football League

WFT Making Big Moves

WFT Making Big Moves
The playoffs are in sight for the Washington Football Team — and so is the NFC East crown. Should Dallas be worried?
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes