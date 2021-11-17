National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals vs. Seahawks, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks were without starting quarterback Russell Wilson (broken finger) for three games this season but their Sunday opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, have deeper QB issues.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 8-2 Cardinals and 3-6 Seahawks – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Seahawks +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Wilson returned in the 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17. He missed three games with a finger injury on his throwing hand after starting all 165 games (including 16 playoff contests) since getting drafted by Seattle in 2012.

The Seahawks were shut out last week for the first time since Wilson joined the team. Seattle was last shut out at the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-0 on Sept. 18, 2011.

"Nobody will want to bet on the Seahawks after they got shut out in Green Bay last weekend, and that's A-OK with me," FOX Sports' betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said.

Cardinals starting QB Kyler Murray did not play in the previous two games because of an ankle injury and his status is unknown. The Cardinals have a bye after the game against the Seahawks.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy started those two games but suffered a pectoral injury in the third quarter and left the game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 14. Third-string QB Chris Steveler finished the game.

Making matters worse for the Cardinals is star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has seven touchdown catches, missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.

The all-time series is one of the closest in the NFL, with Seattle holding a 22-21-1 edge after winning four of the past six contests.

The Cardinals have the most wins in Seattle during the Wilson era (five wins, four losses).

Team Trends

The Cardinals have scored at least 30 points in every road game this season.

The Cardinals are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Cardinals are 5-0 ATS on the road this season.

The Seahawks have reached 50 or more points in a game one time this season.

The Seahawks are 5-4 ATS this season.

The Seahawks have hit the over in the over/under twice this season.

FOX Sports' betting analyst Sam Panayotovich: "Let's take Russell Wilson's offense and add six extra points against a banged-up Cardinals bunch. To maximize our betting math, let's tease the Vikings up from +2.5 through the 3, 6 and 7, and the Seahawks from +2 to +8.5, too. I like both underdogs, but want more points. Plain and simple."

PICK: Two-team teaser (via FOX BET) tease Vikings from +2.5 to +7 and Seahawks from +2 to +8.5

