NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers vs. Colts, point spread, more

The Indianapolis Colts look to extend their three-game win streak when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Colts and Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Colts +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

The Colts have won three games in a row and five of their past six.

"The Colts feel a little like the Vikings to me," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "I wouldn't want to face them down the stretch or in the playoffs."

The Buccaneers snapped a two-game losing streak but have struggled on the road, FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre said.

McIntyre pointed out the Bucs are 0-5 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season with three outright losses (34-24 at the Los Angeles Rams, 36-27 at the New Orleans Saints and 29-19 at the Washington Football Team).

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, 44, continues to defy Father Time. Brady has thrown for 3,177 yards this season, second in the NFL and 23 yards behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who has played one more game.

Brady is 284-for-423 passing (67.1 percent) with a league-leading 29 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

Brady is 15-4 against the Colts and has won the past eight games against Indianapolis dating back to 2010.

The Colts counter with Carson Wentz, who was 7 years old when Brady began his rookie season in 2000.

Wentz is 233-for-354 passing (63 percent) for 2484 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. Wentz has added 138 yards on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown. Brady also has a rushing TD among his 16 attempts (51 yards).

Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor is leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (13), total TDs (15), rushing yards (1,122), and yards from scrimmage (1,444).

The Colts lead the all-time series 8-6.

Team Trends

The Buccaneers have four wins against the spread (ATS) in 10 games this season.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

The Buccaneers have gone over in the over/under five times in 10 games this season.

The Colts are 7-4 ATS this season.

The Colts are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

The Colts have gone over in the over/under seven times in 11 games this season.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Carson Wentz under duress is prone to mistakes, so a lot will depend on the pass rush Tampa Bay can get on Wentz.

"But my feeling is, I would take the Colts and the points. Good home team and their defense gave a lot of problems to (Buffalo quarterback) Josh Allen."

PICK: Colts (+3 at FOX BET) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

