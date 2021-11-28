National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Browns vs. Ravens, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens look to continue their recent success against the Cleveland Browns when the AFC North Division rivals meet on Sunday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday night's matchup between the 7-3 Ravens and 6-5 Browns — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Browns +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Ravens, who were the Cleveland Browns until moving to Baltimore to start the 1996 season, have won the past three games against Cleveland and nine of the past 11. The Ravens lead the all-time series 33-11.

In a scheduling oddity, the teams will meet twice in three weeks as Baltimore will play at Cleveland on Dec. 12. The Browns have their bye between the two games against the Ravens.

The game will be a matchup of strengths. The Ravens rank third in total offense (402.6 yards per game) while the Browns rank fourth in total defense (allowing 316.7 YPG).

The Browns rank first in rushing offense (156.8 rushing YPG) while the Ravens rank second in rushing defense (allowing 88.6 rushing YPG).

The Browns should get a boost with the return of running back Kareem Hunt, who is coming off a five-game stint on injured reserve with a calf injury. The Browns have scored 17 or fewer points in five of their past six games.

Nick Chubb (142 carries, 851 yards, six touchdowns) and Hunt (69 carries, 361 yards, five TDs) give the Browns a two-pronged rushing attack to complement quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been battling an assortment of injuries, including a bruised heel and knee, a groin injury and a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Mayfield is 176-for-275 passing (64 percent) for 2,166 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cleveland's Myles Garrett, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 (the year before the Browns selected Mayfield with the top pick) leads the NFL in sacks with 13.

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to start after missing last week's game. Jackson practiced in full pads Nov. 19 but was added to the injury report Saturday. The 2019 NFL MVP said he is "120 percent" sure he will play.

Jackson was asked what happened for him to land back on the injured report.

"I have no clue (what happened last week)," Jackson said. "I just got fatigued, caught some little chills. I was out of it. But I’m good now. I’m perfect. I’m feeling great."

Jackson is 199-for-309 passing (64.4 percent) for 2,447 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson has added 639 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Team Trends

The Ravens have four wins against the spread (ATS) in 10 games this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more in six games.

The Ravens have hit the over in the over/under five times in 10 games.

The Browns have five wins ATS in 11 games.

The Browns are 1-0 ATS this season when they were underdogs of 3.5 points or more.

The Browns have hit the over in the over/under six times in 11 games.

