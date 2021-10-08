National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Broncos vs. Steelers, picks, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When was the last time you saw a 1-3 team favored over a 3-1 team?

Welcome to the NFL in 2021.

The 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers are half-point favorite over the visiting Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Yes, the Steelers are favored despite losing their past three games. Despite being 0-2 at home.

If you like seeing defenses take control against the opposing offense, this might be the game for you. Denver was held to seven points last week and the Steelers have scored 17 of fewer points in their past three games.

If you like the under, consider this: The Steelers and Broncos have yet to hit the over this season.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has not fared well against the Broncos as he is 1-5-1 against the spread (ATS) and 3-4 straight up (SU) in seven career starts against Denver.

The Broncos are dealing with quarterback issues of their own as Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, though he advanced enough in the NFL's concussion protocol that he attended team meetings and lifted weights. If Bridgewater is not cleared to play, Drew Lock will get the start.

"The Broncos did not look good against the Ravens with Teddy Bridgewater. They've played three patsies so far," FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz said.

The Broncos are 4-1 ATS (3-2 SU) in their past five road games.

The Steelers are 3-7 ATS and SU in their past 10 regular-season games

The Steelers are 0-5 ATS (1-4 SU) in their past five games as home favorites

Denver leads the all-time series 20-12-1 despite outscoring the Steelers by only 13 points over that span 739-726. The Broncos have won 10 of the past 15 contests since the start of the 1991 season,

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Steelers -0.5 (Steelers favored to win, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fox Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "And now Drew Lock is in there. I'm not wagering on Drew Lock. I'm not wagering on Big Ben. Everyone is going to be on the under here. So maybe we'll get like a player prop. Any sort of Drew Lock passing yards you can get under would be a real good bet here because Drew Lock, guys, is not good, he's not a good quarterback."

PICK: Broncos-Steelers under (39.5 points at FOX Bet), per FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz.

