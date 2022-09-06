National Football League NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Bills-Rams, pick 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending Super Bowl champions take on the preseason Super Bowl favorites when the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL's season opener on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills, who lost in overtime in the divisional round, are +600 (bet $10 to win $70) to win Super Bowl LVII at FOX Bet. The Rams currently sit at +1200 (Bet Boost at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $130 total) to defend their title.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bills-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Super Bowl LVII odds

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Bills -2 (Bills favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Bills -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Rams +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Rams come into the season opener as underdogs. Thanks to FOX Sports Research, let's dive into some fun gambling nuggets for this scenario.

Since 1966, the Super Bowl champ has only been an underdog nine times in Week 1 the following season, going 5-4 against the spread (ATS) and 4-5 straight up (SU).



However, of those nine instances, four of them were as home underdogs. Those teams went 4-0 ATS and 3-1 SU.

Lastly, teams that won the Super Bowl in the previous season, like the Rams, are 27-24-4 ATS and 38-16-1 SU in Week 1 games in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

Other nuggets:

The Bills lead the all-time series 8-5, winning seven of the past nine matchups and taking the past three road games against the Rams.

Buffalo is 9-1-1 ATS in their past 11 games facing NFC opponents.

The over has produced for Bills bettors, hitting in five of Buffalo's past seven games.

The Rams have covered the spread in five consecutive season openers.

Los Angeles is 13-2 SU over their past 15 September games.

The Rams are 9-1 SU in their past 10 games and 4-1 SU in their past five games played on Thursday.

Nick is out on the Buccaneers winning 12 games this season | What's Wright? Nick Wright is fading the Bucs. Watch as he explains why he's taking the under on these odds.

Pick by betting analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Is anybody betting the Rams in this spot?

The more I hear, the more it’s "Bills this" and "Bills that." Multiple American sportsbooks are reporting over 70 percent of tickets on Buffalo, which is wild to think that so many people are willing to fade Los Angeles in the opener.

Let’s not forget the reigning Super Bowl champs opened as a 1-point home favorite before respected money flipped Buffalo to the favorite and public cabbage pushed the line out towards Buffalo -3.

Sean McVay’s offense could be even better this year with the addition of receiver Allen Robinson to play opposite Cooper Kupp, plus Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are healthy in the backfield. Reports of Matthew Stafford’s elbow have been rather exaggerated, too.

Super Bowl champions are 38-16-1 SU in regular-season openers the next year and 4-0 ATS when catching points at home. And if you’re a teaser player, the Rams are a very strong leg from +2.5 to +8.5 with a team like the Vikings.

PICK: Rams (+2.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Are you ready for the NFL season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.