National Football League NFL odds: How the Packers’ Super Bowl futures have moved this season 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At the beginning of the season, the Green Bay Packers were as high as 15-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVI. Aaron Rodgers' team was listed behind a number of other contenders on the Super Bowl odds list to start the year.

But it doesn't take very long for odds to flip in the NFL. And, after Green Bay defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 in Week 16, they are now among the favorites to win it all.

With the playoffs just around the corner, here is a look at how the Packers' Super Bowl futures have moved throughout the season.

GREEN BAY PACKERS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

Week 1: +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Week 2: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Week 3: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Week 4: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Week 5: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 6: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Week 7: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Week 8: +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total )

Week 9: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 10: +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total )

Week 11: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 12: +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Week 13: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 14: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Week 15: +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Week 16: +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

Week 17: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 12/27/2021

Do you like Green Bay to win the Super Bowl? If you are ready to lock in on the Packers to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles, get in on the betting action at FOX Bet !

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.