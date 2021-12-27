National Football League
NFL odds: How the Cowboys’ Super Bowl futures have moved this season

2 hours ago

At the beginning of the season, the Dallas Cowboys were as high as 28-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVI. America's Team sat behind a number of other contenders on the Super Bowl odds list.

But it doesn't take very long for tides to change in the NFL. And after the Cowboys' 56-14 dismantling of the Washington Football Team during Sunday Night Football, Dallas is now a serious Super Bowl contender.

With the playoffs just around the corner, here is a look at how the Cowboys' Super Bowl futures have moved this season.

DALLAS COWBOYS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Week 1: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Week 2: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Week 3: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Week 4: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Week 5: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Week 6: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Week 7: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Week 8: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Week 9: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Week 10: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Week 11: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Week 12: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Week 13: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Week 14: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Week 15: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Week 16: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Week 17: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 12/27/2021

Is there still betting value on Dallas to win the Super Bowl?

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

