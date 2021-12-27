National Football League NFL odds: How the Cowboys’ Super Bowl futures have moved this season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At the beginning of the season, the Dallas Cowboys were as high as 28-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVI. America's Team sat behind a number of other contenders on the Super Bowl odds list.

But it doesn't take very long for tides to change in the NFL. And after the Cowboys' 56-14 dismantling of the Washington Football Team during Sunday Night Football, Dallas is now a serious Super Bowl contender.

With the playoffs just around the corner, here is a look at how the Cowboys' Super Bowl futures have moved this season.

DALLAS COWBOYS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Week 1: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Week 2: +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Week 3: +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Week 4: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Week 5: +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Week 6: +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Week 7: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Week 8: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 9: +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Week 10: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Week 11: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Week 12: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Week 13: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Week 14: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Week 15: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Week 16: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Week 17: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 12/27/2021

