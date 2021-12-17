National Football League NFL odds: How the Chiefs’ Super Bowl futures have moved this season 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs' ability to keep their winning streak alive despite a mid-season slump proves that they are championship-worthy. And their win over the scrappy Los Angeles Chargers in a Thursday Night Football overtime thriller on FOX further cements what fans and bettors already knew.

The Chiefs are back!

After a primetime win, oddsmakers are also showing they know Kansas City's worth, too, as the Chiefs are now the favorites to win the Super Bowl at FOX Bet.

At the beginning of this week, KC's odds to win the big game sat at +650, the second-best Super Bowl odds behind Tampa Bay. But after Thursday night's victory, the Chiefs' odds to be world champions have shortened to +450.

But the path to sitting on top has not been a linear one for coach Andy Reid's squad.

A Week 5, 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, followed by an even more lopsided 27-3 defeat by the Tennessee Titans two weeks later, had sportsbooks doubting that Kansas City had a competitive chance to go deep into the postseason. During that stretch, the Chiefs' Super Bowl odds lengthened out to +1200, and after getting pummeled by the Titans, the number even got as high as +1300.

How could a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance and an actual championship the season before that suddenly not be in the mix?

Well, for much of that stretch, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not his usual dynamic self. The explosive play-caller, who eludes defenders with his legs almost as well as he throws the deep ball, was in a slump. After Week 5, Mahomes ranked just 24th in completion percentage and his passer rating was down to 26th.

Teams were playing two safeties high against Kansas City and daring Mahomes & Co. to beat them with the short-to-mid passing game.

It took a while, but by the time Week 10 rolled around, Showtime Mahomes was able to find his mojo. In that week's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, he threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Then Thursday's win against an 8-6 Chargers team that has last year's Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert, at the helm further cemented that the Chiefs were indeed back. Against Los Angeles, Mahomes proved that he could beat opposing defenses with the underneath game. The KC QB passed for 410 yards and three touchdowns and connected with star tight end Travis Kelce on multiple occasions. Kelce had a career night, finishing with 10 catches, 191 yards and two touchdowns, including the walk-off.

After the Chiefs' current run, not only is Mahomes' team on top now — 10-4 and first in the AFC West — but he is near the top of the MVP odds as well. At +1000 at FOX Bet, the quarterback has the third-best odds to take home League MVP hardware this season.

And since Week 8, all the Chiefs do is win. Literally. They haven't lost a game since October 24. And from a betting angle, Kansas City is also covering as well. Thursday's victory over the Chargers was the fifth game in a row the Chiefs have covered.

The team is finally clicking on all cylinders. KC has the third-best offense in the NFL racking up an average of 397.2 yards per game. The Chiefs also have the seventh-best defense in the League, allowing opponents an average of 21.1 points per contest.

Two of the team's past six wins were against the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. These are two title contenders whose teams are led by quarterbacks who are both in the MVP hunt — Aaron Rodgers' MVP odds are +550 at FOX Bet, while Dak Prescott sits at +2000.

And with very winnable games ahead against 7-6 Cincinnati and 6-6-1 Pittsburgh, not much is standing in the way of the Chiefs keeping up their winning ways into the postseason.

So are you ready to lock in on the Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi in Los Angeles now that they've gotten their groove back?



