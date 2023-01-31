National Football League NFL odds: How the Chiefs' Super Bowl futures have moved this season 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs being a strong contender prior to the season to reach Super Bowl LVII wasn't a surprise.

After all, the Chiefs entered the season having played in the AFC Championship Game the previous four seasons while reaching the Super Bowl twice.

Make that reaching the AFC Championship Game five seasons in a row and reaching the Super Bowl three times.

Patrick Mahomes is in his fifth season as Kansas City's starting quarterback after being selected with the No. 10 pick in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidence in the team's success?

Kansas City currently sits as a 1.5-point underdog at FOX Bet to the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII, which takes place Feb. 12 in Arizona on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

With the big game less than two weeks away, let's look at how the Chiefs' Super Bowl futures have moved throughout this NFL season.

Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton tells what sets Patrick Mahomes apart from other quarterbacks

CHIEFS ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII AT FOX BET

Aug. 31: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Sep. 27: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Oct. 25: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Nov. 29: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Dec. 27: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Jan. 10: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Current: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)*

*Odds as of 1-31-2023

Kansas City entered the season at +1000, tied with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with the third-lowest title odds behind the Buffalo Bills (+600) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700) and just ahead of the Green Bay Packers (+1100).

The Chiefs opened the season by twice winning two, then losing one to go to 4-2 before a five-game winning streak dropped their odds to +400. That streak came to an end with a 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4 (in a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game and a preview of this season's AFC title game), which pushed their Super Bowl odds up to +500.

Kansas City finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak, shortening their title odds to +320 entering the postseason.

You can currently grab the Chiefs at +110 to win it all at FOX Bet.

Will K.C. bring another piece of hardware back from Arizona in February? If you're ready to place a wager on the Chiefs Super Bowl odds, head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more