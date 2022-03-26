National Football League NFL odds: Broncos contenders for AFC West, Cowherd says 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos added two key new faces this offseason — quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But will it be enough to end the Kansas City Chiefs' reign atop the AFC West Division?

According to the odds, possibly yes.

After trading for Wilson, Denver's odds to win the AFC West shrunk from +450 to +225.



So from a gambling perspective, let's take a look at how this blockbuster deal impacted Denver's odds and the franchise's chances of owning the division.

The Broncos went all-in with nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Wilson as Denver is aiming to end Kansas City's six-year run as AFC West Division champs. The Broncos won the AFC West from 2011-15 before the Chiefs started their current run, but Kansas City traded standout receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami on Wednesday.

In 10 seasons, Wilson quarterbacked the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs eight times, including a 43-8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

With the Chiefs losing some key cogs, is the division ripe for the taking?

"I think great people don't worry about obstacles," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "They worry about, 'Do I have the ammo to help me'? I don't think Russell Wilson is worried about (Patrick) Mahomes; I think Russell Wilson said, 'I would love to have (running back) Javonte Williams and those receivers.' He wanted weapons.

"If you're great, you believe in yourself. If (playing in) bad divisions helped, why don't the Packers have eight Super Bowls?"

BRONCOS' ODDS TO WIN (at FOX Bet) *

Russell Wilson to win NFL MVP: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Broncos to win AFC: +750 (bet $10 to win $85)

Broncos to win Super Bowl: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

* = as of 3/26/2022

Wilson hopes to hit it off with Hackett, who was offensive coordinator for Green Bay from 2019-21 and is the son of former USC Trojans coach and NFL offensive coordinator Paul Hackett.

"Matt Stafford went from a weak division to a tough one and won a Super Bowl," Cowherd said. "I think divisions are overrated. I don't think Kansas City has as good a roster as Denver has, so I don't think Kansas City will be better."

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre pointed out the Chiefs have Mahomes, the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018.

Cowherd shrugged.

"They had him last year and didn't get to the Super Bowl," Cowherd said.

"Listen, nobody's going 17-0. The key is, if you come out of the AFC West, you have been in tight, pressure-packed close games."

So are you ready to wager on Wilson having success with a former rival of the Seahawks this season? If so, head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.