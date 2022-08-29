NFL odds: Bettors are staying away from Tennessee Titans futures

National Football League
Now that preseason is over, the NFL’s gambling season is gearing up for the first week of games after this weekend’s unofficial bye. 

As far as Super Bowl contenders go, there are three strong ones in the NFC, but the AFC is expected to be the tougher conference this season with a number of teams holding championship aspirations. The Buffalo Bills (+600 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000 to win Super Bowl) are the cream of the crop, but teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), Baltimore Ravens (+1800) and Denver Broncos (+1900) all figure to be in the mix as well. 

However, there is one AFC team that is not getting any love from bettors, the Tennessee Titans

Last season the Titans were 12-5 to earn the top seed in the competitive AFC, despite losing Derrick Henry for nine games. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round 19-16, they are primed for another great season with a healthy Henry leading the way. 

The Titans opened at +2200 at FOX Bet to win the Super Bowl back in February, but they now find themselves at +3300. For comparison’s sake, the Cleveland Browns opened at +3300 and currently have better odds than Tennessee at +2800, even though starting quarterback Deshaun Watson stands to miss 12 games. Sheesh. 

So, it’s clear that bettors don’t think Tennessee has what it takes to win the big one, but how about the other futures bets? The Titans are in the midst of a three-year playoff run, their longest in over 20 years. That’s got to count for something among bettors, right?

Not so fast. Caesars Sportsbook’s Max Meyer shared that the Titans have the fifth-most tickets to have the worst record, have the least amount of tickets to win the AFC South and have more money on them to miss the playoffs than any other team. 

Nashville may be known for country music and hot fried chicken, but it’s clear they are not known for having bettors backing their professional football team. 

FOX Bet’s Trading Operations Senior Manager Dylan Brossman thinks it is the poor play from the signal caller that has led to the Titans not being respected by football gamblers. 

"The Titans are middle-of-the-pack in terms of number of bets placed to win the Super Bowl, but in the bottom 10 in terms of total dollars wagered," he explained. "The return of a healthy Derrick Henry is perhaps dampened by the departure of A.J. Brown and Ryan Tannehill’s regression."

So what do you think? Is this lack of confidence from bettors centered around Brown bolting and Tannehill’s deficiencies? If you back Tennessee, now is the time to get in your bets at FOX Bet!

