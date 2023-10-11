National Football League NFL odds: Bears, Saints paying off for Over/Under bettors Published Oct. 11, 2023 10:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL franchise judge success by their win-loss records, but football bettors know there's another way to wager on games: the Over/Under.

One team is perfect this season on the Over (the 1-4 Chicago Bears are 5-0 on the Over), and another is unblemished on the Under (the 3-2 New Orleans Saints are 5-0 on the Under).

Chicago plays host to the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) in an NFC North Division rivalry game at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday (broadcast on FOX and FOX Sports App ).

The O/U is 44.5 combined points.

Meanwhile, New Orleans plays at Houston (2-3) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday (broadcast on FOX and FOX Sports App ).

The O/U is 42.5 combined points.

The Bears are tied for 12th in scoring offense with the Texans (23.0 points per game) and 29th in points allowed (31.4).

The Saints are 22nd in points scored (19.2) and fourth in points allowed (15.2).

Chicago snapped a four-game skid with a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Former NFL receiver James Jones talked about quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears on "Speak" this week, lauding Fields for how he responded to coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's decision to allow him more freedom within the offense.

Fields threw three touchdown passes and four interceptions in his first three games of the season, but has rebounded to toss eight TD passes and one pick in the past two games.

"You know what I gotta do? I gotta just let this young fella go," Jones said. "I can no longer have him in a stroller and be trying to push him. I gotta let him out and let him walk and let him go explore and see what's out there. I don't care how many germs is out there.

"He has to go out there, and he has to play. He's been opening up the playbook the last two games, and Justin Fields has looked phenomenal."

Are you betting on the Bears and/or Saints to remain perfect on the O/U? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in NFL news.

