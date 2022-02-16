National Football League NFL odds: Are Cowboys' Super Bowl 2023 futures odds a good bet? 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Every season, fans and bettors have lofty expectations of the Dallas Cowboys, hoping to cash in on the team's Super Bowl success. But even after years of disappointing losses, there's something alluring about America's Team that keeps folks rolling the dice on their fate.

As for next season, oddsmakers at FOX Bet have listed the squad's odds to win the Super Bowl at +1300 and quarterback Dak Prescott's MVP futures to +2000. Cowboys' faithful and gamblers can now dig their spurs into wishing on the Lone Star yet again.

But is Dallas worth the gamble?

Let's break it down.

At the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, the Cowboys' Super Bowl futures were as high as +2500 at FOX Bet. After an early six-game winning streak, Dallas saw its odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy shorten to +900 by Week 9. Then they tipped their Stetsons to an incredible 12-5 regular season and galloped into Super Wild Card Weekend for a showdown with San Francisco.

But the Cowboys' 23-17 loss to the 49ers abruptly ended their promising season during the very first week of playoffs, crushing the hopes of bettors who had gone all-in on them.

As Dallas' Super Bowl hopes were dashed, so were Dak's MVP chances. At the beginning of the season, his odds to be named league MVP were set to +1500, and got as short as +475 in-season. But by the end of the year, those odds lengthened all the way out to +2000.

Can Prescott bounce back? With his 2022 MVP futures set at +2000, bookmakers already have Prescott in next season's MVP mix.

All of this leads us to the big question: Is it worth sprinkling a couple of dollars on Dallas to win the Super Bowl or on Prescott to win MVP?

FOX Sports' betting analyst Jason McIntyre said bettors might need to pump the brakes on the hype.

"I said the Cowboys' window after signing Dak to the massive contract was two years," McIntyre explained. "They blew it this year, and now Dallas faces an off-season where at least seven starters are free agents.

"And, regression is coming. Is Dallas going to lead the NFL in turnover margin again? Teams like the Giants are going to make the NFC East more competitive. To sum it up, Cowboys' futures are a pass for me."

But FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor has a different perspective when it comes to what's going down in Dallas.

"Dallas is fascinating because of the talent they have — a top QB, top running back and at least two wide receivers that would be the top targets on any other team," the oddsmaker noted. "Yes, the salary cap will be something to watch as they have a lot of big salaries on both sides of the ball, but the Cowboys definitely have a great chance to make a run.

"If Dallas can get the defense actually working, and with Tampa Bay being worse and the NFC seeming like it's wide open, there's no reason the Cowboys couldn’t get there."

So will next season be the season that Jerry's Boys live up to their off-season hype? Or will they be outlasted by their rivals as the division gets stronger?

Well, as they say — the early bettor gets the worm. If you are ready to ride with Dak to win next season's MVP or with the Cowboys to win it all in 2023, get in on the action right now at FOX Bet!

