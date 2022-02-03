National Football League NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers in Tampa Bay? Lines for Bucs' next quarterback 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the sun has set on seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's dynamic NFL playing career, Tampa Bay faces the Herculean task of finding a starting quarterback to fill TB12's shoes.

While several franchises are searching for that special signal-caller to lead their teams, all eyes will certainly be on the Buccaneers as they try to find a Brady successor who can help them be competitive immediately.

It will be exciting to watch which QB the Bucs choose to help them re-create their playoff magic. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at what FOX Bet bookmakers say the hypothetical odds are for Tampa Bay's next quarterback.

Odds on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 Starter*



Kyle Trask: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Aaron Rodgers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Jimmy Garoppolo: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Blaine Gabbert +450: (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Deshaun Watson: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jameis Winston: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Odds as of 2/2/2022

Here are a few things that stand out:

-FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor noted that starting Trask makes sense. "The Bucs drafted Trask, so we assume he's the next guy up. But we've listed him at plus-money for one main reason: the team is built for a Super Bowl, and it would be a shame to waste this tight window on an unknown QB."

- Blangsted-Barnor also acknowledged that Tampa Bay could opt for a proven player at that position. "It wouldn't surprise me if coach Bruce Arians goes big — especially since he might not have long left coaching in the league. And with Aaron Rodgers' issues in Green Bay and the warmer weather in Tampa, you will hear his name a lot in this conversation."

- When it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo — the quarterback who led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2019 season and to an NFC Championship appearance this season — FOX Bet bookmakers list him with the third-best odds to start Week 1 for the Bucs. "I wouldn't rule out his return to San Francisco if the Niners can't get the compensation they feel he should command," the oddsmaker said. "But in my opinion, the Bucs seem like a good fit."

- With Blaine Gabbert on the depth chart in Tampa, it's plausible he could be the Bucs' Week 1 starter.

- Before injuring his ACL in New Orleans' Week 8 divisional matchup against Tampa Bay, Jameis Winston had passed for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns. Might his last opponent before injury end up being his new team upon recovery?

- Tampa Bay could use the on-field leadership and athleticism of a quarterback like Deshaun Watson. Once he and Houston agree to the terms of his departure, we might see Watson go from Texas to Tampa.

Who do you think will take starter snaps at QB for Tampa Bay in Week 1 next season? Stay tuned!

