What Would It Take For Your Favorite Team To Sign Tyreek Hill?

After suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 4 last season, Tyreek Hill’s potential return is becoming closer to a reality. But where will Hill's return be?

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, provided an update on Hill's recovery and revealed that a deal could happen at any time in an interview with WSVN, confirming that they remain in active talks with several interested teams.

"I think it’s very fluid," Rosenhaus said. "I think a deal could happen anytime. We are looking for the right situation. The right contract. The right team. The right fit and the right approach from a medical standpoint.

Finding the right situation remains the top priority for Hill and his camp.

"Tyreek’s feeling really good healthwise," Rosenhause said. "I did say last week I thought a deal [with a team] could happen at any time, but in the NFL it really is day-to-day. We are still working to find the right situation."

Given Hill's track record in the league, Rosenhaus argues that he shouldn't be viewed as a standard midseason signing. Instead, he likens his addition to a blockbuster deadline deal, which offers immediate, top-tier impact without forcing a team to surrender draft assets.

"So, kind of look at Tyreek as similar to guys that are traded mid-season, [who] can really come in and help a team in the second half of the year," Rosenhaus said. "He can help a team advance to the next level."

If you’re wondering whether Hill could end up with your favorite team, here are the key checkmarks Rosenhaus laid out for his next destination:

Super Bowl Contender

Tyreek Hill is looking to win his second Super Bowl. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

If Hill is signed mid-season, all signs from Rosenhaus point toward him needing to join a Super Bowl contender. While several teams have areas of need, Hill’s prior familiarity with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes could make him a fit.

Wide Receiver Need

Tyreek Hill has proven for most of his career that he can be a WR1. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Rosenhaus clarified that Hill is looking for a strong receiver fit and a team with a clear need at the position. Given the recent injuries to Rashee Rice in Kansas City and D.J. Moore in Buffalo, both top contenders could be viewed as logical landing spots.

Strong QB Play

Tyreek Hill has mostly played with strong quarterbacks for most of his career. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 32, Hill wants to play with a Super Bowl contender with a proven quarterback without question marks. Mahomes and Allen make the most sense as landing spots, but the 49ers could be in the conversation with how well Brock Purdy has played.

With Ricky Pearsall out for the season, Deebo Samuel sidelined with a hamstring issue, and Mike Evans dealing with nagging injuries, there could be a potential need.

Fair Contract

Tyreek Hill has been among the leagu'es highest-paid receivers for much of his career. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Rosenhaus made it clear that Hill won’t take a league-minimum deal and wants a fair contract based on his proven track record, regardless of his injury history. If the 49ers want to pursue him, they're in a great position since they currently hold the most cap space in the NFL.

According to Spotrac, the 49ers lead the league with $47.18 million in available cap space, while the Chiefs rank at the bottom with just $2.67 million. The Bills also sit near the low end with $4.70 million, which could make the 49ers a uniquely attractive destination for Hill.

To wrap up his interview, Rosenhaus addressed Hill’s health and availability. He said that while Hill is close to 100 percent, it will ultimately be up to an interested team to bring him in and judge his readiness for themselves.

"Health-wise, he's 100 percent ready to go," Rosenhaus said. I mean, I don't know that he's 100 percent today, but he's close and he'll get there really soon. I think that's probably something you have to wait until he gets out and practices, but he really is right there."