MVP Watch: Mahomes Running Away

For the first time since this series launched on Oct. 14, Patrick Mahomes has emerged as the odds-on favorite to claim the regular season MVP award.

That means his odds (-125) are below even to take home the hardware, requiring any wagerer to plunk down $125 dollars to win $100.

Is that where the smart money lies?

We'll let you decide!

Here are the top five MVP favorites according to FOX Bet's insights, along with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what's on the horizon.

1. Patrick Mahomes (-125)

How it's going: Mahomes and the Chiefs went into Las Vegas and got exactly what they were looking for against the Raiders: revenge for a Week 5 loss. Getting one back against Las Vegas didn't come easy, and the Chiefs QB threw his second pick of the season in the 35-31 win, but Mahomes was simply magical on KC's game-winning drive in the final minutes.

What's up next: Get the popcorn ready, as Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Tampa Bay to square off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes has never faced the Bucs in his career, but went head-to-head with Brady three times when Brady played for the Patriots. He's 1-2 lifetime in those matchups, with a combined eight touchdowns and three interceptions compared to Brady's three TDs and three picks.

What people are saying: "Some of the greatest surgeons in the world cannot operate with this kind of precision. They use robots to get the precision that this kid used [Sunday] night ... Mahomes is the MVP." ⁠— Shannon Sharpe



2. Russell Wilson (+300)

How it's going: Wilson and the Seahawks avenged their Week 7 loss in OT against the Cardinals with a Thursday night win to kick off the week. Russ made an early statement, orchestrating a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive that culminated with a touchdown to DK Metcalf. He completed 82.1 percent of his 28 pass attempts for 197 yards and two scores in the 28-21 victory, and perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a turnover.

What's up next: The NFC West-leading Seahawks make a trip to visit another division leader – albeit the leaders of the NFC (L)East, the 3-6-1 Eagles. Philly poses a solid sixth-ranked pass defense, with 209 yards allowed per game, but Wilson has never lost to the Eagles. He's 4-0 in the regular season with seven passing TDs and one pick, and 1-0 in the postseason vs. Philadelphia.

What people are saying: "That was Russell Wilson at his best ... Yes, Russ has entered back into the MVP conversation." ⁠— Michael Vick

3. Aaron Rodgers (+500)

How it's going: The Packers are licking their wounds after a tough-luck 34-31 loss in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tale of two halves for Rodgers and the Packers, as he had three first half TDs but struck out following the break. He did drive them for the game-tying field goal at the end of regulation, but a Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumble cleared the way for a Colts victory.

What's up next: A familiar foe is on the docket for Rodgers & Co, as the Bears visit Lambeau in Week 12. In 23 regular season matchups with Chicago, Rodgers is a whopping 18-5, with 47 career passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He's won six of the last seven matchups against Chicago.

What people are saying: "... with Rodgers performing in such stellar fashion, it’s raised the question of whether he is indeed at the end of his career and, perhaps, if the Jordan Love Era will begin in Green Bay at all." ⁠— Neil Greenberg, The Washington Post

4. Kyler Murray (+1300)

How it's going: Murray racked up two passing touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Seattle, but was bottled up in terms of rushing. His 15 rushing yards and 3.0 yards per attempt marked his lowest totals of the season thus far. To make matters worse, he looked to be nursing a sore shoulder after a big hit in the contest.

What's up next: The Cardinals will visit New England on Sunday, with Murray reportedly not expected to miss any time due to the shoulder injury. He's never faced Bill Belichick's defense, which is ranked middle of the road at 13th with 23.8 points allowed per game.

What people are saying: “You could tell he was hurting a bit, but he pushed through it and gave us a chance to win at the end, which says a lot about his character and mental toughness.” ⁠— Kliff Kingsbury, via AZCardinals.com

5. Ben Roethlisberger (+1800)

How it's going: After spending the bulk of the 2019 season with an injured elbow, all Big Ben has done in 2020 is lead the Steelers to an unblemished 10-0 record in the AFC. Week 11's win against the Jaguars was a practice session for the Steelers, who forced four turnovers in the 27-3 rout. Big Ben dialed up 267 passing yards, two touchdowns and a pick on 46 attempts, finding record-setting rookie Chase Claypool yet again.

What's up next: A quick turnaround is in order, as the Steelers host the Ravens in a mouthwatering Thanksgiving Day showdown. These two teams last faced off in Baltimore in Week 8, where Big Ben threw two TDs in a 28-24 win. The game could be in the balance, though, as the Ravens are actively working through a COVID-19 outbreak.

What people are saying: "We’re not chasing perfection in terms of 16-0. We’re chasing Lombardis" ⁠— Ben Roethlisberger

