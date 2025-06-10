National Football League NFL minicamp holdouts: T.J. Watt, Terry McLaurin among those not practicing Published Jun. 10, 2025 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL's offseason practice schedule heats up and reaches its apex this week with mandatory minicamps being held throughout the league, giving teams a final opportunity to get acquainted before training camp begins.

It also gives stars and standout players a chance to send a message to their respective teams on how they feel about their current contract. Several players around the league will hold out of their team's minicamp practices this week in hopes of expediting the process of getting a deal done.

Unlike with organized team activities (OTAs), teams can fine players who skip out on minicamp practices. So, missing practice in June doesn't come without a penalty.

Let's take a look at which players are holding out and who is reporting to practice as they seek a new contract.

Watt will not be in attendance for Steelers minicamp this week, according to multiple reports. Watt could potentially be fined up to $104,768 for missing all three mandatory minicamp practices.

The 30-year-old Watt has been seeking a new contract as he's entering the final season of a four-year, $112 million deal. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year winner had 11 sacks in 2024.

McLaurin will not be at Commanders mandatory minicamp this week as he seeks a new contract, according to multiple reports. He, too, could potentially be fined up to $104,768 for missing all three mandatory minicamp practices.

The 29-year-old McLaurin is entering the final year of a three-year, $68.3 million deal and reportedly wasn't present during OTAs. McLaurin was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career last season, after recording 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. It marked the fifth straight year McLaurin had at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Hendrickson is continuing his lack of participation in the Bengals' offseason program into minicamp, according to multiple reports. Hendrickson has been outspoken about his desire to receive a new deal, as he's set to earn $16 million in cash in 2025 before his contract expires. He told reporters in May that he wouldn't play for the Bengals without a new contract in place.

The 30-year-old Hendrickson had a career year in 2024, recording a league-high 17.5 sacks. He could potentially be fined up to $104,768 for missing all three mandatory minicamp practices.

Cook will be in attendance for Bills minicamp this week, although it's unclear how much he'll participate, according to multiple reports. Cook skipped out on the team's voluntary portion of practices this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

The 25-year-old Cook was named a Pro Bowler for a second straight season in 2024. He rushed for 1,009 yards on 4.9 yards per carry and a league-leading 16 touchdowns.

Cousins will be in attendance for Falcons minicamp this week, according to NFL Media. The veteran quarterback skipped out on voluntary practices this offseason as he looked to be moved elsewhere. However, the Falcons have said they planned to keep Cousins to back up first-year starter Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins, who'll turn 37 in August, struggled in his first season in Atlanta. He threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions as the Falcons went 7-7 in the 14 games he started.

Cincinnati Bengals edge Shemar Stewart

In an unusual move, the Bengals' first-round pick won't be practicing at minicamp this week, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Stewart and the Bengals are reportedly in dispute over the language in the rookie contract, with Cincinnati looking to set a new precedent by allowing the team to void future guarantees.

Stewart was taken by the Bengals with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Neither Smith nor Ramsey will be present when the Dolphins hold minicamp this week, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. Smith, who is entering the final season of a two-year, $8.4 million deal, is seeking a new contract, while the Dolphins have been looking to trade Ramsey for much of the offseason.

Smith, who'll turn 30 in August, had a career year in 2024. He recorded 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year in Miami.

Ramsey, meanwhile, started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024. However, the 30-year-old wasn't named a Pro Bowler for the first time since 2016, when he was a rookie. He had 60 total tackles and two interceptions last year.

As he seeks an extension, Gardner will be in attendance for Jets minicamp this week, The Athletic reported. Gardner became extension-eligible for the first time this offseason.

Gardner, who'll turn 25 in August, has been one of the league's top corners since the Jets drafted him in 2022. He was named first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons, but his play took a slight dip in 2024 as he recorded 49 total tackles and an interception.

