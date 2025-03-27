National Football League
NFL makes 'nose wipe' celebration a penalty; Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb responds
NFL makes 'nose wipe' celebration a penalty; Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb responds

Published Mar. 27, 2025 12:14 p.m. ET

The NFL released a statement on Wednesday that "any violent gesture" by a player, which includes the "nose wipe" gesture, will result in a 15-yard penalty. That puts Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in a bind, as he commonly pulls out that celebration after a big reception.

However, Lamb insists that he has other celebrations in his arsenal.

Several NFL players have done the "nose wipe" gesture, which references a gang signal, after a big play. This is now deemed an "unsportsmanlike" act, as is a throat slash or a simulated gun act, according to the statement.

Lamb, a one-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, totaled 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season for the Cowboys. He missed the last two games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury.

Lamb has totaled 100-plus receptions in each of the past three seasons and 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past four, while averaging eight touchdowns per season across his five-year career (2020-24). He's already fourth in Cowboys history with 496 career receptions, seventh with 6,339 receiving yards and tied for ninth with 38 career touchdowns.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old Lamb is entering the first season of a four-year, $136 million extension ($34 million per season in average annual salary).

Dallas is coming off a 7-10 season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Cowboys also moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons and replaced him with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. 

